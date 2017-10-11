Do not become numb to climate change

× Expand Photo by Sonoma Sheriff Dept. Fire in Sonoma County

For many of us, climate change is often an intangible issue. Something we all care about, but easy to ignore since it’s hard to tell when it directly affects us. What’s more, it’s much easier to focus on issues that impact us now.

When it does affect us though, the impact is undeniable.

Over the last few weeks and months, I’ve been practically glued to my phone and computer to check in with family and friends who’ve been the victims of climate-related disasters. First, there was September’s Eagle Creek and the Archer Mountain Fire in the Columbia River Gorge area of Oregon and Washington. My father and stepmother live in the area and the Archer Mountain Fire was mere miles from their hilltop home.

“It all depends on the wind,” my dad, a volunteer firefighter, told me via text at the time. “It was a long, arduous evening feeding all the evacuees.”

Combined, the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires burned nearly 36,000 acres of forest and homes, and the former was just one of a dozen fires that enveloped Oregon over the late summer, covering cities like Portland in a blanket of ash and soot. Some of the nature trails I walked as a kid during summer visits are gone forever.

Then, just this past week, there was Tropical Storm Nate. While it didn’t really register with most Americans until it hit the Gulf of Mexico and began bearing down on parts of Louisiana and Alabama, I was already feeling its wrath back when it was but a Tropical Storm.

“Mudslides are hitting us. The roads are closed even to the airport. Everything is flooded,” my mother wrote to me from her home in Costa Rica.

Feeling helpless to console her, I jokingly suggested that she find a boat.

“All the boats in the harbor sunk today,” she replied.

Then the electricity went out and for almost a day I worried about whether she was OK. She began to send me Facebook posts documenting the devastation and my heart sank as I looked at the destroyed beaches, homes and stores that made me fall in love with that country.

Finally, this week has been all about my favorite aunt up in Santa Rosa. The fires in that area have become so widespread and devastating, that terms like “wine country fires” no longer fully encapsulate the affected areas. We’re now simply calling them the Northern California fires.

While I hope by the time our readers see this, my aunt’s house will still be standing, the parents of UT reporter and former CityBeat Staff Writer Joshua Emerson Smith were not so fortunate. Walter and Kim Vonhuene were forced to evacuate their Santa Rosa home with nothing but their pets and the shirts on their backs. Readers can find a link to the GoFundMe page to help the Vonhuenes get back on their feet here.

The apocalyptic images coming out of NorCal are indeed heartbreaking, as are the images of devastation from all the storms, hurricanes and fires that seem to be in the news every day. But make no mistake: Even though the Eagle Creek and Archer fires were caused by a kid with a firework, climate change did play a huge role in those blazes. 2017 marked the hottest record temperatures in the Pacific Northwest according to the National Weather Service. For NorCal, the drought-ending La Niña rain dump in the winter only meant that forests and vegetation were fire-friendly and overgrown once the dry heat set in.

As the 14th anniversary of the devastating 2003 Cedar Fire approaches, it’s important to remember just how susceptible we are to these kinds of natural-turned-unnatural disasters. Just as with issues like gun violence, it’s easy to become numb to the images of tragedy. The media hardly helps with this, as number-based science and investigative work often takes a backseat to disaster porn of the worst kind.

We must not become numb. If readers care about issues of climate change, we must not wait until it directly affects us to try to make a difference. Just as with issues that have an immediate impact, such as health care and taxes, we must also be vigilant when it comes to climate change legislation. If we aren’t, it will only be a matter of time before everyone loses something.