Doing the right thing

As this issue was going to press, the over 118 speakers who showed up to a city council session to voice their support for State Assembly Bill 392—which would update standards statewide on when police officers are allowed to use deadly force—were still going strong.

I wanted to use this space to commend those who came out to urge the council to support AB 392. For weeks, I feared that the council, despite having a 6-3 Democratic majority, would not vote to support the resolution, which was introduced by Councilmember Monica Montgomery. That the resolution would ultimately fail, despite the fact that the public testimony was largely in favor of supporting it.

Ultimately, they did the right thing and voted to support AB 392, also known as the California Act to Save Lives. This despite the fact that police organizations and even San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit (who was unanimously appointed by the council) spoke for 10 minutes against the resolution, calling the bill “flawed” and “misleading.” Chief Nisleit’s logic was roughly the same as just about every police chief before him: Just trust me, trust us, to do the right thing.

To his credit, Nisleit has spoken openly in support of police department reforms that would hopefully prevent officer-involved shootings and the use of lethal force. But the logic that a police officer can’t do their job unless death is an option is even more illogical.

And in the end, the voice of Chief Nisleit was drowned out by the countless politicians, ministers, activists, attorneys, public defenders, nurses, doctors, white people, Black people, Asian people, Brown people, Muslims, Christians, veterans and civilians who came out to collectively tell the council that the time had come for change.

For those who don’t know, the California Act to Save Lives is an officer use-of-force bill that would reform, or rather, update the language in which officers can use lethal force from “reasonable” to “necessary.” For many—including the bill’s author, local Assemblymember Shirley Weber—the bill is common-sense reform to an all-too-common tragedy: The disproportionate amount of people of color who are unnecessarily dying at the hands of police officers.

“We are still having this conversation that if we are doing something to make people safer, then we are against police and that is not the case,” said Councilmember Montgomery.

“Most of those killed are [people] of color, and many are disabled, and we need to update our standards,” added Councilmember Jennifer Campbell.

“I hear the pressures from everyday citizens—that just holding a cell phone or a pen or even keys at the wrong time in the wrong light in the wrong place, that it could be a deadly mistake. What is that?,” said Councilmember Chris Ward.

Councilmember Scott Sherman did his best to make the case that such a resolution has “no bearing” and is “nonbinding” and wouldn’t sway state assemblymembers and state lawmakers either way. He cited his past “no” votes on similar council resolutions and that he’s been against all supportive resolutions even if he agreed with them. He voted against the resolution, but did add that he was “reluctantly” doing so.

I’ll at least give Sherman credit for standing by his principles. Fellow Republican Councilmember Chris Cate didn’t even vote and newly independent Mark Kersey, like Sherman, ultimately voted “no,” but without offering immediate reasons as to why he did so.

“This [bill] is about transparency and accountability,” said Council President Georgette Gomez, just before the 6-2 vote in favor of passing the resolution. “It’s just the right thing to do for California… I do think it matters.”

The city council absolutely did the right thing.