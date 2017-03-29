Don’t feel bad for the Dunc

"I’m starting to feel bad for Duncan Hunter.”

Those are eight words that I never thought I’d utter. Well, perhaps “I’d really like to go to Burning Man” would be slightly less likely, but I digress.

I said this at a recent lunch with a friend just before the American Health Care Reform Act—which Hunter vigorously championed and defended—went down in flames before even coming to a vote in the House. I’ll talk more about that in just a bit, but this had to feel like insult to injury for Rep. Hunter. After all, just a day before, he learned he was being criminally investigated by the Justice Department for spending over $60,000 of his campaign funds on things like video games, vacations to Italy and, my favorite, a $600 plane ticket for his kid’s bunny rabbit.

Yeah, our old vaping punching bag from the 50th district has had a hell of a time lately. To think, this is the same guy whose name was once floated to be Trump’s Secretary of Defense. It seems Hunter thought he’d heard the last of this since he and his wife paid back the campaign funds. No harm, no foul, right?

“I fixed it,” barked Hunter at a restless crowd of Ramona constituents earlier this month. “And as far as I’m concerned, end of story.”

Well, no, Dunkie, that’s not how any of this works (to paraphrase that lady from the Esurance commercial). And to paraphrase The Dude, there are rules, man. You can’t just rob a bank, say you’re sorry and then pay the bank back once you realize you can’t do that.

And how likely is it that Hunter’s superfluous spending was, as characterized in a statement from his attorneys, “inadvertent and unintentional”? Well, it’s certainly possible, but we’d like to think that a Rep. who has characterized himself as a fiscal conservative would be a little more responsible with his money, no?

But back to the health care bill. While fellow Republican Rep. Darrell Issa talked out of both sides of his mouth—telling constituents he wouldn’t support the AHCA in its current form while telling his colleagues that he would—Hunter was all in when it came to the bill. He made the softball question rounds on Fox News, sitting down with anchor Eric Bolling last week to say little to nothing about the bill other than it was “good.” When asked why it was good, Hunter practically drooled on himself in excitement.

“Because this is going to save America,” he exclaimed, as if the state of health care was the only thing threatening American sovereignty and not, let’s see, I don’t know… Russian interference in the democratic process? He went on.

“To put it simply, it is Obamacare, which is failing, or it is this. This is a good bill. Gonna save people money.”

We’ll give the raging conservative Bolling credit in that even he seemed unconvinced by Hunter’s illogical endorsement. When asked about the Congressional Budget Office’s dire numbers showing that 24 million people would lose their insurance and that the cost of healthcare would rise dramatically, Hunter was like that “ain’t nobody got time for that” fire lady.

“What you said is not going to happen, I don’t think,” Hunter said.

You don’t think, Dunc? Seems like yet another thing that you may want to look into a bit, along with your personal finances.

But look, let’s give Duncan some credit in that, unlike Issa, he sticks to his conservative guns. He clutches his nonsensical ideas and alternative facts like, say, a child would clutch a pet rabbit close to their chest. What’s more, Hunter can afford to do this because he’s in a reliably red district.

So what can our North County readers do? First, buy an online subscription (or, better yet, print delivery) of the Union Tribune. A lot of these stories about the misappropriation of campaign funds never would have come out if it weren’t for the work of reporters like Morgan Cook.

Second, join the 200 or so protestors who gathered in Escondido last week with signs that read “Duncan Hunter Must Go.” Join the Ramona, Escondido or Alpine chapters of Indivisible and learn about the pro-active things you can do to keep the pressure on Hunter. If, indeed, the Justice Department investigation leads to federal charges, readers can expect me to no longer feel bad for him, but to echo the same “must go” sentiment.