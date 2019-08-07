Don’t assume you can’t make a difference

× Expand Photo via iStockPhoto

"One does not simply challenge the Bill of Rights.”

So said an acquaintance of mine last Saturday night as we discussed the most recent terrorist attacks in El Paso, Texas. This was before we even learned of the other attack that had occurred in Dayton (not Toledo), Ohio.

And he’s right.

One does not simply challenge the Bill of Rights. Even with the vast majority of Americans in support of some kind of gun control legislation (universal background checks and magazine limits are very popular even with gun owners), we often become so overwhelmed by the broader issue at hand. We give up on thinking that the issue will ever be resolved. If you’re like me, a train-of-thought might go something like this:

Even if the House passes some kind of federal legislation restricting any aspect of firearm sales, the Senate will reject it…

And even if the Senate passes it, the President will veto it…

And even if the President, in his oh-so-finite wisdom, chooses to sign the bill, the NRA will surely challenge it in court…

And when it’s challenged in court, it will likely make it’s way to the Supreme Court, where the conservative majority will strike down the law in a 5-4 decision and then we’ll be back to square one.

And yet, there is one rule of journalism that I’ve always lived by: Don’t assume. This is also a mantra that is useful in life in general. Simply put, let us not assume that simply because an issue seems so insurmountable and so overwhelming, that we should give up before we’ve even begun.

We have to try. We have to do better.

And as I’ve said in this space in one way, shape or form in the past: We should start small and work our way up. Small actions lead to bigger actions and bigger actions lead to big changes. History has proven this time and again.

It wasn’t so long ago, shortly after the terrorist attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, that I sat down with Wendy Wheatcroft, a local advocate for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and founder of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, now the biggest local gun violence prevention coalition. She’s now running for City Council in District 7. I asked her about how she thought she alone could make a difference on the city level especially given the broad nature of gun legislation and the risks that any local legislation would be struck down by federal courts. What does she say to people who are angry, but also dissuaded and overwhelmed?

“I also felt like that when I decided to dive in,” Wheatcroft told me. “Can I, as one person, do anything? Can I make any movement on this issue? And the answer is yes, because I have. I have founded San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, which has also inspired other cities to do the same… Most recently, we passed a budget bill at the state level, which was the first of its kind. It’s called the California Violence Intervention Program. It was formerly funded at $9 million a year, which really was only enough to fund cities like Stockton or Oakland, who are really having serious gun violence problems. And cities like San Diego were getting passed over. So we’ve lobbied for six months, and it recently passed at $30 million, which will be huge for the state of California, because this will help cities, including San Diego, to fund these groups that are working so hard in the community.”

“I’ve stepped down as the California chapter leader for my campaign,” Wheatcroft continued. “But I’m a city gun violence prevention leader, and I feel like that will transition seamlessly into my role as a councilmember, because I do plan to elevate gun violence prevention at the city council level. I think it’s been overlooked for a long time. We’ve seen the chips fall as Congress and senators have sought gun violence endorsements in the past two cycles. This is the first cycle where presidential candidates have actively been seeking gun violence prevention endorsements. And I feel like city councils are the next.”

Never assume that one person can’t make a difference even when the issue is so utterly awful and overwhelming. This goes for all of us.