Duncan Hunter’s down with war crimes

“And he did one bad thing, OK, that I’m guilty of too: Taking a picture with a body and saying something stupid, and then texting that. So he took a picture with the body, with his knife out, and texted it to some buddies and said, ‘I got this one with my knife.’ I’ve taken pictures just like that when I was overseas. Didn’t text them to anybody, didn’t put them on Facebook or Instagram, but a lot of my peers, a lot of us have done the exact same thing.”

—Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr.

There was a time, not so long ago, when a member of Congress admitting to posing for a selfie with the dead body of someone he’d killed in combat would have been a national scandal. Nowadays, it doesn’t even make the front page or even get mentioned on the A-block.

But that’s exactly what disgraced local Rep. Duncan Hunter did this past week while speaking at the American Liberty Forum in Ramona. For context, Hunter was speaking about his defense of Edward Gallagher, a former Navy SEAL who is facing murder charges for killing a wounded, teenage ISIS prisoner in 2017, among other crimes. In the case of the prisoner, he took a picture posing with the body and texted it to another SEAL with the message, “Good story behind this, got him with my hunting knife.”

Let’s put aside the fact that Rep. Hunter has irreparably tainted the chance of Gallagher getting a fair trial. Let’s put aside the fact that he’s cozied up to President Trump so much so that the president is toying with the idea of preemptively pardoning Gallagher. Let’s put aside that Hunter has lost all of his committee appointments in the House because of his own impending legal problems, of which he and his wife are set to stand trial in September.

Instead, let’s simply focus on what Hunter said this past week.

It’s naïve to think that our soldiers are infallible and always conduct themselves with honor and respect. The vast majority of us will luckily never serve in a warzone, and therefore could never comprehend the horrors that come with that service. As progressives, we should all try to remember that when looking at all of these cases, even in the case of Gallagher.

But when it comes to Hunter, there’s some next-level hypocrisy going on.

First, Hunter has been a vocal proponent in the past of the government staying out of military affairs. That is, unless it’s politically convenient for him.

“It’s time we stop persecuting our warriors who go overseas and do what we ask them to do,” Hunter has said in the past. “Maybe if we persecuted them less, we wouldn’t be in Afghanistan 18 years later, still with no end in sight.”

The issue with this is that no one is persecuting Chief Gallagher. He is being held in a Miramar brig awaiting trial in a military court. What Hunter is doing—and as someone who is no longer active duty—is what columnist, lawyer and former Marine Butch Bracknell calls “prejudicing the government’s case.” That is, the government is supposed to remain neutral and people like Trump and Hunter are using it to score cheap political points.

Secondly, it’s worth examining Hunter’s remarks that he’s “taken pictures just like that” beyond what they mean on the surface. It’s as if he’s suggesting that it’s OK for soldiers to pose and take selfies with a dead human body, as long as they don’t… do what exactly? Send them to friends? Share them on social media?

Think about that for a second: Soldiers are free to defy basic morals and Geneva Convention protocols, as well as our own military’s rules of conduct and combat, just as long as they don’t put themselves in a position to where they could get in trouble for it. In other words: commit a war crime or two, just don’t hashtag it.

If people serving in the federal government, such as Trump and Rep. Hunter, are now OK with these types of interventions into military affairs, then they should also have no problem with the House of Representatives looking into Hunter’s claims that he took pictures with dead combatants. The Armed Services Committee, headed by Chairman Adam Smith, has an Oversight and Investigations subcommittee that should do just that.