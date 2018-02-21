Empty pages are empty statements

As I’m writing this, the Florida House just voted down a motion to consider a ban on assault weapons. This, as actual teenagers, survivors of the terrorist attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, looked on in shame, anger and confusion.

Insensitive and tactless as it may seem on the surface, this is not a new strategy on the part of Republicans. The strategies remain the same: pivot the debate (it’s about mental illness, not guns), discredit experts (there’s no way to prevent these types of tragedies), offer the requisite “thoughts and prayers” and, eventually, everyone will move on. That is, until the next massacre occurs, in which the same political song-and-dance will play out again.

This is essentially what the Union-Tribune was trying to convey when, the day after the Douglas massacre, the paper ran an empty white page with the lone headline, “Another School Shooting? We Already Know What Congress Will Do Next. This:” It was, indeed, jarring to see the space emptied of words.

Editorial and opinion director Matthew T. Hall explained that the white space was being used to show Congress “we’ve lost our faith in it on this crucial issue” and “to shame its leaders into doing something.” I agree with the sentiment.

And while some, nay, most locals saw the paper’s white space as a profound and provocative statement, I saw it differently. I saw it as only perpetuating a defeatist attitude toward an issue that now, more than ever, needs declarative words written by strident voices. For me, it was the editorial equivalent of saying “yeah, wow, that sucks. Too bad nothing changes.” As clever and creative as it was, that white space represents something we already knew.

What readers needed then were ideas, facts and strategies on how they can work to change things so that massacres like this don’t happen.

Instead, the person in charge of the opinions section of our paper of record revealed his own opinion on an appearance on KPBS on Friday when he said, “It won’t change.”

Well, it can. Here’s a few idea on how:

Start talking to gun rights supporters about “red flag” laws. The vast majority of Americans believe that people who are mentally impaired shouldn’t have guns. California has some of the toughest “red flag” laws in the country, which allow family members and even friends to report someone if they feel that person poses a threat to themselves or others. A restraining order is issued and that person will have their guns taken away before they commit any acts of violence (they get them back eventually). Even Jeb Bush just came out in support of them in Florida. It’s reasonable to think these laws should be in every state, but as of right now, they’re only in five.

Increase funding to mental health services. Now. While California has some of the best gun laws in the country, we suck when it comes to retaining counselors and social workers for troubled teens. In fact, California has the fewest counselors per student than any state. San Diego Unified School District in particular is set to cut some mental health specialists from its budget. Parents should not let them.

Commit with your wallet. Do not support corporations that sell guns. Pick up your kids’ soccer gear at an independent outlet and not sporting goods stores like Big 5 and Dick’s. Stop shopping at Walmart. Do not support companies that support the NRA.

Do. Not. Support. Candidates. Backed. By. The. NRA. If readers want more sensible gun policies and laws, let’s start with the politicians. Congressman Duncan Hunter’s campaigns, for one, have been backed by the NRA to the tune of $13,000, the ninth most of any candidate in California. Take it a step further. Readers should demand that their local representatives not take money from the gun lobby. Harass them on Twitter and Facebook. Show up at their offices. Better yet…

Support orgs that work to combat the NRA’s efforts. It can sometimes be hard to conceive of a gun reform org that has as much lobbying power as the NRA. Imagine if there were political action committees devoted to gun-control legislation that lobbied and donated just as efficiently as the NRA. There’s no reason there can’t be. Gun enthusiasts can join the NRA for $40. Imagine if everyone who believes in sensible gun laws gave $5 a month to the Brady Campaign, the Violence Policy Center and Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords’ Americans for Responsible Solutions.

To be fair to the U-T, they have devoted a good chunk of their opinion pages over the last few days to discussing some of these topics. It’s my opinion, however, that they need to take it a step further. When Hall was asked by a fellow reporter on Twitter whether the U-T’s opinions section would “no longer consider endorsing any candidate who takes money from the NRA,” Hall said that he’d give it some thought, but quickly backtracked by saying that it was “a complex issue” and that the “world’s too complicated and nuanced and messy for that.”

We writers and journalists can compose all the editorials we want, but if we don’t stand for something now, then when? If we resign ourselves to the idea that “it won’t change,” then empty white pages are just that: empty.