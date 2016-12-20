× Expand Photo courtesy of hunter.house.gov Duncan Hunter Jr.

To paraphrase Rachel Maddow on Monday night, you don't have to be a journalist to be worried about the state of journalism.

In this post-truth era that we're living in, it's hard being someone who just wants the facts. It's all been proven that most people are content in getting their information from dubious and unsourced websites that align with their political beliefs. Being a journalist is some kind of masochistic exercise in self-delusion. We're underpaid, overworked and rarely valued. Readers are surely familiar with the phrase "hate mail," but there's a reason they've never heard of "love mail." It's because it doesn't exist.

So why even bother? Just two weeks ago, I was blasting Union-Tribune editorial director Matthew T. Hall on Twitter for his decision to run an editorial from right-wing "feminist" Christina Hoff Sommers, whose main argument seemed to be that women should shut up about how bad they have it and start thinking more about how men have it so much worse. I'll let CityBeat columnist Alex Zaragoza tell readers more about that in next week's issue. However, it's worth bringing up here to point out that I wasn't going after Hall for publishing the piece in the first place. After all, the op-ed originally ran in The Washington Post. Rather, I was rallying against the piece itself for not citing any facts or legitimate studies to back up the author's claims. It basically said, "Just believe me, I'm an expert."

However, I was doing the liberal equivalent of what House Representative Duncan Hunter Jr. (R-50th District) did this week. On Monday, the Alpine congressman went on some kind of #MAGA rampage on Facebook, declaring that the U-T's reporting on his using campaign funds for personal expenses was, in his words, a "BS story." Like Hunter, I was also quick to yell "fake news!" from the social media mountaintop when I saw Sommers' op-ed, but here's the difference: I just didn't like her particular op-ed; An opinion piece that I felt was based on dubious data that was never even cited. Duncan, however, did use campaign money to cover things such as dental work, outdoor equipment and (my favorite part) video games (over $1000 worth to be exact). Those are facts and he takes issue with what, exactly? That people deserve to know?

Now while I personally suspect that Hunter also used some of those campaign funds to buy some new vape pens (one of his favorite causes is the rights of vapers) and his favorite vape flavor (see this week's Spin Cycle for more on that), I could never report that because there's no proof that he did. There is, however, proof that Junior misused campaign funds. There's also proof that he apologized, blamed his son for the video game expenses and paid those funds back. There's also proof now, thanks to the great reporting from the U-T's Morgan Cook, that Hunter paid back that $49,000 with a loan brokered by a convicted murderer. Yes, those are the facts, but that hasn't stopped Hunter from blasting the U-T for, as he said in his rants, having a "clear bias in support of the liberal agenda."

There's been a longtime trend among politicians who feel that once they've apologized and, in their estimation, corrected their mistake, that they should immediately be forgiven and given a pat on the back.

No, Junior, that's not the way it works.

You made a mistake and then you compounded that mistake by borrowing money from someone who killed his business partner in the '70s for having an affair with his wife. Sorry, but any paper worth its salt would have reported that. That's not bias, it's just reporting.

It doesn't seem like that long ago when politicians, once they had been caught doing something unethical, had to climb back out of the muck. To prove they could be trusted again. What's more, the media has every reason to look into their financial doings to make sure said politicians are staying on the up and up. Nowadays, politicians don't have to climb out of anything. They just claim bias or scream "fake news!" and their followers eat it up.

But here's the thing about the media: When you attack one of us, you attack all of us. We don't do this for the money. We don't do this for the love. We do it to keep guys like Duncan Hunter Jr. honest and accountable. I think anyone in the media would tell you, and perhaps not as sharply as I'm about to put it, that journalists have been dealing with this finger-pointing shit for years. We're used to it, so bring it on.