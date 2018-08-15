Freedom requires a free press

× Expand Donald Trump

My first issue as CityBeat’s editor came only a few weeks after the 2016 presidential election and, needless to say, I was intimidated. Yes, I looked forward to leading a left-leaning alternative weekly into the age of Trump, but I also couldn’t help but feel as if I was being promoted at a time when being a journalist was becoming one of the more dangerous professions.

My first week did not disappoint. In one of my many nights working late around that time, CityBeat’s office phone rang and while I wouldn’t normally answer the phone after hours, I picked up the receiver.

“I hope Trump fires all of you,” the caller yelled.

Well, it has begun, I thought.

That’s not to prop up my position. I certainly don’t get as much hate mail, trolling tweets, illogical Facebook comments or angry phone calls as the reporters who stick their necks out to cover an administration who regularly calls their hard work “fake news” and who also, just two weekends ago, tweeted that the media “purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!”

Make no mistake, dear reader, this kind of language is truly the thing that is “dangerous” and “sick.” We’ve seen what happens when misinformation is taken as fact (the “Pizzagate” gunman) and, more recently, when even simply reporting the facts can get innocent journalists killed (the Capital Gazette massacre). And while many editorials were written in the wake of the Capital Gazette massacre, there still seemed to be a sense that it would be ethically irresponsible to draw parallels between the shooting and the president’s verbal attacks on the media.

But they are connected, even if it’s circumstantial. When men in power enable and reinforce dangerous ideas, imbalanced people will feel empowered to act on dangerous ideas. It’s that simple. Is President Trump directly responsible for any future attacks that will undoubtedly befall journalists? No, but he is not helping, and his words and actions are meant to incite and entice people in dangerous ways. He has been told this, but he chooses to do it anyway.

Just over the last few months, we have received a number of disturbing and threatening emails, many of which were aimed at some of our columnists who are women. One person in particular has been slipping envelopes underneath our office complex door with cryptic, disturbing images and messages written on pages cut out of our paper. The intentions are clear and the logic is the same as that of the President’s: They are meant to intimidate our writers into standing down when it comes to pursuing important stories.

A lot has been made about what the media can do to combat this dangerous rhetoric. There have also been calls for more acts of unified actions amongst those covering national politics and especially those covering the White House.

This editorial is our contribution.

This week, we made the decision to join hundreds of other publications in the U.S. who are publishing “coordinated response” editorials in response to President Trump’s dangerous statements. The Aug. 16 “response” was organized by The Boston Globe’s editorial page department and has since been embraced and promoted by The American Society of News Editors, the New England Newspaper and Press Association and the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, the latter of which CityBeat is a member.

And while we will continue to do our jobs, it is also up to readers to stand up. We will keep doing what we’re doing for as long as we can do it, but the President’s attacks on us will only get worse unless enough people stand up to tell him that such statements and propaganda are unacceptable.

One thing that did warm my heart when Trump was first elected was the surge in interest in the newspaper and periodical industry around the same time. People seemingly rushing out to purchase subscriptions to publications such as The New York Times and Vanity Fair. Even the San Diego Union-Tribune saw a rather sizable uptick in subscriptions. I myself even renewed my subscription for the first time in years.

But people’s support doesn’t necessarily need to be financial. The real newsmedia isn’t and has never been in the business of telling people what they want to hear, but rather what they need to hear. To find the truth and report it. They should not be attacked for this. They should be celebrated and defended at every opportunity.

But we can’t do this alone. If readers care about freedom, they also need to care about the free press.