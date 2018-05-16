× Expand Photo courtesy of Joneswright4da / Flickr Geneviéve Jones-Wright

It may not come as a surprise to regular CityBeat readers that we are endorsing Geneviéve Jones-Wright for District Attorney of San Diego. She has been appearing pretty regularly in some pieces from our more opinionated columnists. And while we’ll have our full list of endorsements for the June primary election in next week’s issue, we felt it was as good a time as any to let readers know, in light of recent events, how we came to officially back Jones-Wright

On Monday, both Jones-Wright and District Attorney Summer Stephan were set to appear at a candidate’s forum at the City of Hope International Church in Lincoln Park, a community with a significant Black population and one that has a particular interest in the DA race. Stephan cancelled the day before stating she’d be “out of town.” A spokesperson later revealed to reporter Kelly Davis that Stephan had security concerns and characterized the organizers (the faith-based, nonpartisan San Diego Organizing Project) as a bunch of “leftists.”

Jones-Wright showed up anyway and while it was plain to see that many of the people who packed inside the church were likely voting for the veteran public defender already, she still impressed the crowd with her knowledge and grasp of the law enforcement issues that San Diego is dealing with.

She entered the room casually, without security or pomp. She spoke plainly and insightfully about the need to end the cradle-to-prison pipeline that unfairly affects communities of color. Her demeanor was steady when pointing out that while the Black community only makes up six percent of the county population, they make up nearly a quarter of the county’s jail population. She spoke candidly on broad ideas about working to reform the money-for-bail system, which unfairly affects low-income communities.

“Get rid of the cash bail system, and this is something that we do not have to wait for lawmakers to do,” said Jones-Wright. “As the district attorney, I would implement policies that would prevent poor people from sitting in jail, pre-trial without having been convicted of anything simply because you can’t afford the bail. If you’re rich and you’re dangerous, you can buy your way out jail and that does not make our communities safer.”

She went on to speak about how prosecuting “quality of life crimes” floods jails with non-dangerous people.

“You should not be in jail because you have a mental health episode or because you’re homeless… We will reduce our incarceration rates and reduce crime. Homeless people are not dangerous because they have a need to sleep somewhere.”

One of the night’s biggest ovations came when she spoke about the DA’s cooperation with federal immigration agents.

“We have to respect state law, which is not happening right now. We cannot have ICE in our jails. ICE should not be in our courthouses… It is important for community members, whether they’re documented or undocumented, to understand the district attorney is here to provide justice and safety for everyone despite immigration status.”

We do not have the same reservations about Summer Stephan that we did when it came to her predecessor Bonnie Dumanis. The latter was cruel, often bias and, yes, corrupt as well. Stephan was handpicked to replace Dumanis and approved by the all-Republican Board of Supervisors, which means she was not properly elected by the people and now has the distinct advantage of being able to run as an incumbent.

In the little less than a year that she’s served as DA, Stephan has yet to separate herself from her predecessor. We live in a time and age where women, communities of color and our homeless neighbors need someone who has bold ideas on how to better serve them. By not showing up to these forums—as well as her unfair attacks on Jones-Wright—speaks volumes about the people Stephan is choosing to represent. When the DA stands up in court and represents “the people,” those same people need to feel good about what it is that’s being prosecuted. Is it someone who is representing some of the people and facilitating a system that everyone agrees needs reform? Or do we want someone who also represents the people who are often caught up in that very system? Someone who will look at those who appear before her not just as case numbers, but as people who may not belong in jail with real criminals.

And while some could look at such a scenario and be concerned, it’s important that we don’t make such decisions based on hypothetical fears. A lot has been made from the Stephan camp about how Jones-Wright is “unprepared” and “dangerous.” That she’s backed by leftist billionaires with fringe ideas. We remember when they said the same thing about Barack Obama.

On the same day of the forum, Senator and former California Attorney General Kamala Harris endorsed Jones-Wright. This isn’t a huge surprise considering Harris’ politics, but it is a big deal in that Harris didn’t have to officially endorse anyone.

“I took a smart on crime approach that saves taxpayers’ money, kept communities safe, and made our justice system more equal and effective,” said Sen. Harris in a statement. “I support Geneviéve Jones-Wright because she will do the same thing for San Diego County.”

We’re proud to second her endorsement.