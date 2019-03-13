Get out of the car

I’ve been walking to work a lot lately. This was inspired by a number of factors—the desire to live a healthier lifestyle and leave less of a carbon footprint being two reasons—but mainly I simply want to start getting used to driving less.

This all started a little over a year ago after I went to visit a friend in London. After a few days of riding buses and the London Underground, I naturally gravitated toward a conversation about how I wished San Diego’s public transit system was as functional and convenient. Sure, I found London’s system to be a bit overwhelming at first, but I could see how it would be very convenient once someone knew the routes and settled into a routine.

“How far do you live from work?” my friend asked.

“Just a little over a mile,” I replied.

“Wait, and you drive to work? What the hell is wrong with you?”

I think I felt a little attacked at first, but she was absolutely right. This was coming from someone who woke up every morning and braved the rain, cold and sometimes snow to walk to a bus station, ride that bus to the tube, and then walk another half-mile or so to work once she got off the train. As a Londoner, this was normal. This was expected. And here I was, jumping in my car on a sunny day only to drive the equivalent of seven blocks.

I realize not everyone has it so good. The vast majority of San Diegans have to commute much further for work, but for those who live and work in San Diego’s urban core, it’s now time to start considering alternative modes of transportation. San Diego’s relationship with cars is about to change. It’s not coming overnight, but it is coming.

First, there’s the influx of electric scooters and bicycles. Not only are they affordable and convenient, but the city is finally instituting some much-needed guidelines and stepping up enforcement of traffic laws so that people aren’t riding them on sidewalks or leaving them in places where disabled citizens would have to navigate around them. It’s time for the whining to stop and for citizens to begin to embrace the idea that these are functional modes of transportation that will become increasingly safer to ride (seen those new Downtown bike lanes yet?). We need to, as the popular bicyclist saying goes, share the road.

Which brings me to my second point: Our centrist Republican mayor now sees housing as his last chance to leave some kind of lasting political legacy. That’s not to decry his efforts on other important issues, but this issue has teeth and is one that most of us should be able to support. We need affordable housing and with Mayor Faulconer adopting a YIMBY (“yes in my backyard”) stance on the issue, it’s important to remember that with denser housing, comes less parking. It’s time for San Diegans to begin to accept that this is inevitable. For those communities such as Hillcrest and even Golden Hill—where parking spaces are already a rarity—it’s time for the city to consider parking permits similar to the ones we already have in places like the College Area.

Finally, after years of scandals and overhauls, it was extremely encouraging to hear the new head of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Hasan Ikhrata, speaking pragmatically about a region-wide public transportation system that is not only convenient, but inexpensive as well.

“The only change that will make San Diegans leave their car in the garage, or some of them at least, is a state of the art transit system—a system that we haven’t seen in San Diego,” Ikhrata told KPBS last week. “A system that is priced right, that people are guaranteed a safe, reliable, on-time arrival and departure—that’s what SANDAG is going to be doing in the next nine-to-twelve months.”

Once SANDAG has an idea of what that system looks like, it will likely be up to voters to approve such a plan. I’m not so sure San Diegans are fully ready to embrace initiatives (likely in the form of a sales tax) that would create such a public transit system, but I’m hopeful. In the meantime, a half-cent sales tax to fund MTS proposed for the 2020 ballot could serve as an indication as to whether or not we’re truly ready to get up, walk out the door and try something new when it comes to getting from point A to point B.