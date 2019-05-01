Go beyond ‘thoughts and prayers’

× Expand Image via Facebook Lori Gilbert-Kaye, Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victim

As sad as it is to say, white supremacist and anti-Semitic terrorist attacks, like the one that occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue on Saturday morning, have become all too commonplace.

There will be those who decry or denounce any attempts to bring politics into the discussion, but do not be dissuaded. It is not insensitive and tactless to point out that Lori Gilbert-Kaye would likely still be alive today if we lived in a country where dangerous ideas weren’t emboldened by our current President and where buying an assault-style rifle wasn’t as easy as buying a car.

For those looking for answers, I’m afraid I have no easy solutions or overnight remedies. As has been the case in the past, it’s much easier for all of us to simply offer our condolences and move on with our respective lives. If only the family of Gilbert-Kaye could do the same.

However, for those who are sick and tired of these incidents, it’s important to remember a few things moving forward.

White supremacists and the terrorists they produce are depending on you to move on.

There will be those who like to point out that these types of people have always been around; that they are an anomaly and fringe organizations that should not be taken seriously. They are content in ignoring the warning signs and how these groups feel emboldened and empowered by President Trump. They are depending on us to get caught up in their backwards logic of “white supremacy vs. white nationalism,” and other such fallacies.

Do not fall for it. Demand accountability from those who try to be dismissive in the face of hate. Demand they do better. This includes our friends and family.

Support the free press.

Local media outlets and especially the staff at the San Diego Union-Tribune have done an amazing job covering the attack and its aftermath. If readers have followed any of the coverage on national TV, print or digital outlets, it’s likely the content was repurposed from the stories being produced locally.

Still, it’s also important that the press call these types of acts what they truly are: domestic terrorism. Calling them “hate crimes” or “mass shootings,” while accurate, are missing the big picture. Moreover, it perpetuates deep-seeded racial and religious biases. Translation: if a Christian white supremacist attempts to murder people, it’s a hate crime. If a Muslim fundamentalist does the same, they’re a terrorist. Both are terroristic in nature and should be equally labeled as such.

Support common sense firearm legislation.

Don’t know where to start? There is currently a bill in the state legislature from Assemblymember Todd Gloria (co-authored by local Assemblymembers Tasha Boerner Horvath and Lorena Gonzalez), that would prohibit gun and ammunition sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds starting in 2021. Gun shows are a hotbed for those looking to purchase cheap weapons and ammo without having to deal with the laws that gun stores have to abide by. Locals should call their State Senator and demand the bill be fastracked to committee hearings and promptly scheduled for a vote. It’s a small step, but it’s a start.

Support organizations that offer true and meaningful help.

And no, I’m not just talking about gun control organizations. We need to start supporting organizations that are committed to identifying and combatting white supremacist organizations. The Southern Poverty Law Center and The Action Network are good starts, and local, statewide and even federal governments should begin to work with these organizations to combat the spread of supremacist ideals.

There also needs to be a commitment to retributive and rehabilitative help for those who are caught up or within white supremacist organizations. Some might see that as a controversial statement, but it’s my belief that no one is born a monster and that even someone with monstrous ideas can be saved before it’s too late.