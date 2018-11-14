Good news, bad news

× Expand Ammar Campa-Najjar

We should be worried.

And, yet, here we are, satiated by the fact that Democrats won the House. Don’t get me wrong, many of the best case scenarios played out both locally as well as nationally when it came to legislative races. But, wow, some races really did not play out well. And no, I’m not just talking about Beto.

Look, I’m not trying to be a Debbie Downer here. Progressives and Dems should be proud of all the hard work they put in to flip seats. Organizations like Indivisible, especially in the North County districts, brought some much-needed attention to entrenched incumbents who needed to get bounced from their seats (Darrell Issa, for example, left his seat back in January knowing full well which way the political winds were blowing).

However, while local pundits and Twitter know-it-alls are spinning the midterms any number of ways, seems to me that just as there are silver linings in the races Dems lost, there’s an element of uncertainty in the ones that were won. So which do you want first? The good news or the bad news?

Duncan Hunter reelected in the50th congressional district.

The good news?

Really, there is none. Just more bad news. Dems may grasp at straws in that Hunter’s opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, only lost by eight points. There are no long straws here. Not only did the 50th elect someone who is likely to be convicted of any number of the 60 federal indictments against him, but there are no rules that state that he can’t serve out his term from prison. No, really, he could actually do that. If he chooses not to, another Republican with a lot less baggage than Hunter will be elected to replace him.

The bad news?

Duncan Hunter won. Mic drop.

Still, there was a surprise winner next door in the 49th District where…

Democrat Mike Levin won a House seat that Darrell Issa held for 20 years.

The good news?

As Matt Strabone pointed out on his (shameless plug alert) excellent podcast, Show in Progress, Levin is the most progressive of all five of San Diego’s representatives in the House.

The bad news?

Levin is the most progressive of all five of San Diego’s representatives in the House.

We love it and we love him, but if he’s true to the messages of his campaign, he will be a huge Republican target in 2020. As departing Rep. Issa pointed out a few days before the election—much to the chagrin of his chosen successor Diane Harkey—this seat was all but lost for the Republicans this year. However, this is still a purplish district and the portions that fell within Orange County voted mostly for Harkey. It’s not inconceivable to think that a stronger GOP candidate, someone like Supervisor Kristin Gaspar (more on her later) could very well give Levin a run for his money in 2020.

The repeal of the gas tax failed.

The good news?

Even if they have to pay more at the pump, Californians and San Diegans will have to worry less about the suspension in their cars falling out after hitting a massive pothole because there wasn’t enough money to fund much-needed infrastructure repairs.

The bad news?

The political dunce behind Proposition 6, Carl DeMaio, says he’s not done. After KUSI called it for the nays, DeMaio was practically foaming at the mouth, blaming the state legislature for changing the title of the initiative (“Gas Tax Repeal” vs. “Eliminates Certain Road Repair and Transportation Funding.”), which is basically like a conspiratorial way of saying that his supporters can’t read well. He went on to say that “we are not going away… we’re not forgiving or forgetting,” before adding that he’ll try again in 2020 while also trying to repeal gas tax-supporting state senators. So, great, we all have that to look forward to.

Sean Elo squeaks out victory in S.D. Community College District.

The good news?

Name recognition isn’t everything. Despite running against an opponent with a lot more notoriety (Councilmember David Alvarez), Elo won the trustee seat by barely a point.

The bad news?

While we endorsed Sean Elo in this race, Alzarez’s defeat is a little bittersweet. As Voice of San Diego first pointed out in October, Alvarez couldn’t even secure his own party’s endorsement for the Community College race and this may be a sign that he’s fallen out of favor with the local Democratic party. That’s dispiriting news considering Alvarez has already said he intends to run for the County Board of Supervisors (District 1) in 2020. And while Alvarez would still have a fighting chance in a district that encompasses the entire South Bay, other progressives may see him as vulnerable and challenge him in the primaries. With a Supervisors seat this important, the last thing Dems want is a bunch of infighting. And speaking of important Board of Supervisors seats…

Nathan Fletcher trounced Bonnie Dumanis to win District 4 seat.

The good news?

The currently all-white, all-Republican Board of Supervisors will finally get a much-needed voice of dissent.

The bad news?

It’s a five-member board and with Republican Jim Desmond predictably winning the District 5 race, Fletcher will have little power to change his fellow Supervisors’ abysmal policies when it comes to funding the County’s mental health, homeless and foster care services. It’s possible he could sway Greg Cox and maybe even Dianne Jacob from time to time, but definitely not Desmond or Trump superfan Kristin Gaspar. The best we can all hope for is someone worthy steps up to challenge Gaspar in 2020, but as the U-T’s Logan Jenkins deftly pointed out, the board’s “stolid conservative bent could easily survive the 2018 election and well beyond.” That is, unless locals wake up to just how important the board is in their day-to-day lives.

Oh, and the Dumanis loss also pretty much guarantees she’ll try to run for another political office, possibly the city council or even mayor again (she [in]famously ran in 2012). Cool beans. As for the city council…

Dr. Jennifer Campbell upset Lorie Zapf inDistrict 2.

The good news?

With Campbell’s win in District 2, Dems now hold a 6-3 “supermajority” on the city council, which means they could overrule a mayoral veto. With sometimes centrist Myrtle Cole out in District 4—and solidly progressive Monica Montgomery in—this veto-proof majority could come in handy.

The bad news?

Defeated Republican councilmember Lorie Zapf was unpopular in her district, but as Voice of San Diego recently pointed out, Campbell isn’t all that different from Zapf on the issues. She may be more progressive when it comes to issues like legalized cannabis, but is just as NIMBY-ish when it comes to short-term vacation rentals and new housing in the district. So it’s not inconceivable that Campbell may not be as blue as blue voters hope she’ll be.

Speaking of housing…

Californians really don’t want rent control. San Diegans really don’t want it.

The good news?

None really. Rents will continue to rise in San Diego and the homeless crisis will continue to get worse while new downtown units will sit vacant.

The bad news?

Plenty. Californians (by a 61 to 39 percent majority) and especially San Diegans (63 to 36) rejected Proposition 10, a measure that would have done away with an outdated statewide rent control law from 1995 that was signed into law by a Republican governor. If it had been approved, Prop 10 would have let cities and towns decide for themselves what works best for them. Instead, voters bought into the propaganda and deceptive rhetoric from the multi-million dollar campaigns funded by realtor and landlord organizations. What’s more, local relief is not on the agenda for the mayor or the city council so any remedies will likely have to come from Sacramento.

Finally, some good news…

That creep Kreep is gone.

The good news?

Despite a decisive win in the primary, the ultra-conservative, Obama-birther, openly sexist Gary Kreep lost his bid for reelection to the Superior Court bench to Matt Brower.

The bad news?

Look, we could point out that Kreep will likely get back to what he does best: spreading conservative conspiracy theories and filing frivolous lawsuits on behalf of anti-immigration clients, but why go out on a sad note. San Diegans proved they could pay attention to an important down-the-ballot race where the two candidates weren’t household names. And that’s good news, indeed.