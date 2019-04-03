× Expand Joe Biden, Stephanie Carter and Ashton Carter

I’m of the opinion that the only acceptable time to use the “he’s from a different time” excuse is when you legitimately meet someone who has travelled through time. So unless readers have an ongoing relationship with someone with a rare genetic disorder that allows them to bend space and time (see: The Time Traveler’s Wife) or they’ve recently modified their flux capacitor so that it’ll run on garbage beer (had to keep with the theme of the issue), then I don’t want to hear this excuse or any derivation of it (“a different generation,” “a different era,” etc.) anymore.

My dad is one of those “he’s” in question. He’s a helluva guy; charming, affable and popular with just about anybody who meets him. But he has this habit of being inadvertently offensive especially when it comes to women. He calls strangers “darlin’” and “sweetie,” and is often very touchy when interacting with people he’s only just met. Most of these people are women. I’ve seen him make women servers at restaurants visibly uncomfortable with these types of interactions, which, in his mind, he considers simply to be his affable, Southern boy nature.

It was around my 20s that I found myself repeating these same types of behaviors when it came to interacting with people. If I can give myself any credit, I was overly friendly and inappropriate with both genders, but there did come a time when I had to recognize that there’s a difference between having a friendly disposition and being, well, creepy.

And that’s just what Joe Biden is. He’s creepy. And yes, he’s also affable, charming and downright likeable, but the recent allegations made against him by Lucy Flores and Amy Lappos are emblematic of a larger issue in which we excuse inappropriate behavior when the accused is “from a different time.” Moreover, Biden’s behavior is all the more inappropriate precisely because it stems from a position of power. That’s not to imply that he’s insincere in his affections. It’s that he’s been in a position of power for so long, it’s unlikely anyone has ever felt comfortable calling him out.

And yet, many Democrats fell over themselves to defend the former Vice President. There’s sound reasoning for this, as Biden has a long track record of defending women’s rights and voting for progressive legislation.

But here’s a news flash: Men can be both. Yes, they can be progressive, even feminist, in most of their actions, but they can also be highly toxic in their personal behavior. And while some have felt compelled to point out Biden’s troubles in the past (his Catholic views on abortion rights, for example), and rightly so, it’s much more likely that he has evolved on progressive issues while not evolving when it comes to problematic and toxic male behavior.

When we work under excuses such as “he’s from a different time,” we’re basically saying two things, both of which as repugnant and problematic. First, we’re shortchanging the man in question, while also excusing his behavior simply because it’s easier to do that than to explain to him why it’s inappropriate. It’s resigning ourselves to the idea that these men, many of whom we genuinely love, aren’t capable of changing for the better. That they’re too set in their ways so why should we bother?

Secondly, and this is most important, when we excuse this type of behavior, it’s essentially saying that we’re OK with it or, at the least, that it was OK back “in their time.” This, of course, is extremely problematic for what should be obvious reasons. We’re essentially saying that it was OK back then, which is a complete fallacy. No one looks back at the Civil Rights era or the anti-Semitism of the Great Depression and thinks that kind of behavior was appropriate back then. Why should it be any different when it comes to inappropriate behavior toward women?

Biden’s dismissive non-apologies about his touchy-feely behavior makes it clear that he still has a long way to go. And at a ripe 76 years old and running for the highest office in the land, I’m not sure he’ll ever get there. I can only hope that his colleagues care enough about him to explain that time’s up when it comes to “a different time.”