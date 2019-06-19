He’s not going to resign. Time to expel

× Expand Rep. Duncan Hunter vaping

Duncan Hunter Jr. needs to resign.

Of course, that’s not going to happen.

Why would he? He was handily reelected despite allegedly cheating on his wife, using campaign money to pay for personal expenses, grossly insulting the military, running racist and xenophobic ads against his opponent, proudly proclaiming his anti-immigrant zealotry and (*stops to catch breath*), most recently, he admitted to killing civilians while serving in Iraq. When constituents give a politician a mandate despite their seemingly endless indifference to law and morality, the concept of resignation will never cross that candidate’s mind. Hunter lives in Trump’s America, and in Trump’s America, someone like Hunter can say and do whatever he wants.

Some speculate that Rep. Hunter could be pressured to resign by his colleagues in Congress. Fat chance. He has a fan in Trump, who Hunter famously endorsed long before the majority of Republicans sold their souls for an easy rubber stamp from the White House. Sure, they’ll strip Hunter of his committee appointments and feign disappointment whenever his name is brought up, but it ends there.

It’s tempting to look at Hunter’s menagerie of scandals at face value and to be angry that someone so repugnant hasn’t already been asked by his colleagues to step down. I’ve used this space before to opine on just how far the needle has moved when it comes to the types of behavior that we as a society are willing to tolerate. We elected a person to the highest office who openly admitted to sexually assaulting women. With that, it’s hard not to question what’s even unacceptable anymore.

It’s also tempting to think that the Democrats would have jettisoned any member of their own party who was accused of half the things that Hunter is accused of doing.

Or would they?

At this point, the lines are becoming increasingly blurred. Remember the scandals involving the Democratic Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Virginia? Well, they’re still in office. Hell, in the recent Virginia primaries, voters chose a Democrat to run for State Senate who went to jail for allegedly sleeping with his 17-year-old assistant. He was in his 50s at the time.

The simple truth is that both Republicans and Democrats are capable of excusing repugnant behavior if it’s politically convenient for them to do so. And even when the majority does call for someone to step down, the impetus for the accused to do so is now so subjective, it’s almost as if we’re living in a bizarro world where anything and everything is acceptable.

There are plenty of speculative theories as to why Hunter has chosen not to step down. Is he biding his time in hopes that he can somehow pass the seat off to his father, Hunter Sr., who previously served in the seat before retiring in 2009? There’s the theory that, like his wife did last week, he’ll take a plea deal and hope for a light sentence (it should also be pointed out that there’s no law against him serving out his sentence while still holding his seat). There’s even the theory where Hunter believes that even if he is convicted, his number one fan in the Oval Office will pardon him. Either way, until his trial begins in September, we have no way of knowing what his mindset is at this point.

But as the scandals surrounding Hunter become more of a national story, there still doesn’t seem to be a call from House Dems for Hunter’s expulsion. I understand that there are larger fish to fry, but given the unlikelihood that the House will impeach Trump, could it not be time to pick off an easier target?

The Constitution grants the House the power to expel a candidate with a two-thirds majority vote. It would be an uphill battle and one that would involve Republicans to get on board, but Democrats need to think like Republicans for once. If the shoe was on the other foot, and a Democrat was accused of the same crimes, Republicans would be falling over themselves to bring an expulsion measure to the floor. Dems need to explain to Republicans the political consequences of letting this continue; how they will likely lose Hunter’s seat in November 2020 if they let this continue. Expulsion is not impossible. It’s happened five times in the history of this country and for crimes less than that of what Hunter has been accused of doing.

But will the other four local leaders in the House (all Democrats) call for such a vote? Not without pressure from their constituents to do so. Until they muster up the anger to say we will not accept this kind of behavior anymore, it will continue unchecked and Hunter will remain right where he is.