Hemp for America (and print media)!

× Expand Image by Shutterstock Hemp farm

Longtime CityBeat readers have likely noticed we’ve changed our looks lately. Gone are the glossy covers and the staples that once held the paper together, replaced with an all-newsprint, staple-free format. And while the literal newspaper stock is higher quality and affords us the opportunity to have color photographs on every page, it hasn’t stopped a few acquaintances from reaching out to inquire if everything is OK at the paper.

The truth is that while the glossy covers were likely aesthetically pleasing to most readers, I personally supported the idea to go back to an all-newsprint format. After all, we’re not a glossy magazine. I’ve worked at several local glossies and when it came to CityBeat, I’ve always been proud of the fact that we were an alt-weekly first and foremost. That is, while a glossy cover looks nice, it’s rather superfluous when it comes to the content inside.

Oh, but yes, it will also save us money.

Working in print media is a treacherous craft these days. And while I’m supremely devoted to this paper and to the industry as a whole, I’m also realistic about things. I’m writing this letter while visiting my mom in Costa Rica. It’s a family reunion of sorts, with my aunt, uncle and three cousins visiting as well. One of those cousins, Sophie, is a journalism major at the University of Montana, and it’s taken a lot of personal energy on my part not to try to convince her to change her major. She’s amazingly intelligent, and I have no doubt that she’d make a great journalist. It’s just that, much like her father, I worry about her job prospects coming out of college.

And it was with my family here that we all learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was rescinding the Cole memo, a move that signals a new era of federal crackdowns on the marijuana industry. The timing is by no means coincidental, happening only a few days after cannabis became officially legal in California. However, California is in a much better position than states such as Colorado and Washington. With the largest agricultural economy in the U.S. and the fifth largest overall economy in the entire world, our state is primed to fight the Attorney General. More importantly, as the industry grows, so will their lobbying power in Washington. Trump is already on record as saying legalization should be a state decision (not that this means much), and one publication has already speculated that Sessions’ overreach could increase the odds that Congress could move to legalize marijuana in all of the U.S.

And to circle back around, I’m also confident that in addition to the hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs created by the marijuana economy, legalization will also serve to save or help a lot of struggling industries including, but not limited to textiles, plant-based biodiesels and, yes, print-based media.

See, there’s a provision in Proposition 64 that allows for the cultivation of industrial hemp (essentially the THC-free version of cannabis sativa) and with the entire West Coast now decriminalized, there’s no reason to think we won’t soon be seeing the rather miraculous plant used to make clothes, oils, cosmetics and, yes, paper. In the ‘30s, before the U.S. banned it, hemp was considered a huge cash crop and farmers were highly encouraged to grow it to help the war effort. They even made a short government propaganda film titled Hemp for Victory. It wasn’t until the late ‘60s that it was designated a Schedule 1 controlled substance (thanks, Nixon!). And because it’s illegal to import and cultivate hemp seeds, we’re currently the only industrialized nation that doesn’t allow industrial hemp farming.

To be thorough, industrial hemp farming has been legal in California since 2014, but Prop. 64 offers new hope to the industry in that it eliminated a provision that growers get a federal DEA license, a long, expensive and tedious process. Already, news stories are sprouting up (pun intended) of California farmers excited for their first hemp harvest. And while I don’t personally consume marijuana, I have and will always support legalization of cannabis for the very reason that it will be great for the economy and serve to help the industry I work in.

CityBeat may never go back to glossy covers, but it’s simple economics: If one day California has a thriving hemp industry, then printing costs will go down. If costs go down, then my industry can continue and there’s one more place that aspiring journalists like my cousin can land after college one day.