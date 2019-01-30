Here, take my money

× Expand County Supervisor Jim Desmond

"Be careful what you offer, we might take it,” quipped Supervisor Dianne Jacob, responding to a remark from a woman who said she would happily put up the $1 that was needed to lease a vacant courthouse in order to have a temporary shelter for Central American migrants.

Most of the people who showed up for the Tuesday meeting of the Board of Supervisors laughed at Jacob’s joke, but really? Really? The person ostensibly sitting on top of a $700 million county reserve fund is making a joke about borrowing $1? As if the board’s stingy, Scrooge McDuck fiscal policies has anything to do with their reluctance to help migrants.

On Tuesday, Chairperson Jacob transitioned between playful and authoritative, especially when there was restlessness among the dozens of people who showed up to plead with the board to pass the resolution for a temporary shelter.

And boy, did they come. It was inspiring to see so many concerned citizens of all political stripes come out in support of the shelter; Everyone from the mayor and district attorney’s offices, to charities and religious organizations. The latter category included Jewish Family Service (JFS), who will run the temporary migrant shelter in all facets and reimburse the county for any additional costs.

I think that bears repeating: JFS will run the temporary migrant shelter at no cost to the county.

How could anyone possibly object? Well, they found a way.

Nearly all of the all-white, mostly-Republican board cited the “failure” of the federal and state governments, even if they never mention the fact that their fellow Republicans in the federal government often say it’s a state or city issue when addressing topics such as homelessness. Isn’t that funny how they seem confused as to who’s in charge of what and how it’s never their problem?

“What will happen in December?” pleaded Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, referring to when the lease for the shelter will expire. She apparently missed the part when it was pointed out that this is a temporary shelter that will be used to temporarily house migrants until a host family is found.

“What we’re talking about here is asylum seekers who are, what? ICE-vetted? ICE-approved? ICE-admitted?,” mocked Supervisor Jim Desmond, before stressing that “they’re here illegally waiting for their asylum date.”

Desmond went on to explain that he doesn’t believe all the experts and charities and mayors and DA’s offices or even his fellow supervisors when they’re telling him that it costs the county nothing, citing the medical costs the county incurs for vaccinations. To be fair to Desmond, he’s new and wasn’t on the Board of Supervisors during their disastrous decision making during the hepatitis A outbreak, but he should know better than to dispute the costs of something as common sense as vaccinating people.

And while I’m at it, let’s go down the list of potential outcomes that could result from doing nothing for these migrants and simply letting them be dropped off on a corner somewhere:

-They are at extremely high risk of human trafficking, especially women and children.

-it could add thousands of new homeless cases.

-a new outbreak of yet another communicable disease.

And that’s not even mentioning issues such as hunger, cold, separation and the fear of sexual assault that these people seeking political asylum will have to face.

And what could be the result of doing something and opening this shelter? Well, to hear Supervisor Desmond tell it, it would cost the county something like $4 million over the course of the year. Even if that was the case, that leaves $696,000,000 for the supervisors to swim around in.

In the end, Desmond was the lone dissenting vote, with Gaspar and Jacob reluctantly voting yes for a 4-1 final vote.

What Desmond fails to realize is that’s exactly what people elected him to do. If, in fact, the federal government isn’t doing their part and the state isn’t pulling their weight, then it’s up to local leaders to lead, not play the blame game. This is an emergency. And sometimes leading means doing something that might otherwise make you uncomfortable for the greater good; something that not only helps people who are, in fact, legally allowed to be here, but all citizens of San Diego. To not do so is just political posturing; being a contrarian just for the sake of being a contrarian.