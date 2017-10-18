Hey men, stop making #MeToo all about you

A few years ago, sports journalist Pat Caputo surmised that “I’m sorry” and “I apologize” might be “the most overused words in the English language.” He was reporting on Tiger Woods’ public remarks following the revelations of his extramarital affairs, but the article could very well have been written about any philandering celebrity that had to make a similar apology, be it public or private.

One of the more touching public apologies I’ve heard recently was Jay-Z’s “4:44,” a highly confessional song that addressed his many shortcomings as a husband and a father. The song serves as a remorseful response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade, with Jay uttering the phrase “I apologize” nearly a dozen times throughout the song. It’s nice to hear someone who once bragged about “big pimping” confess that, actually, the biggest issue on that list of 99 problems was himself.

But here’s something I know about men and apologies from my own experiences: Most of us expect to be immediately forgiven once we apologize. It might be on a subconscious level and if we’re not forgiven immediately, then we always want the process of forgiveness sped up to our pace.

So imagine how the hundreds of thousands of women felt when, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, they went to social media to post #MeToo stories of sexual assault, harassment and rape only to have men get defensive and air their own stories. I shook my head in shame as post after post from these brave women was sullied with #NotAllMen-type responses.

Here’s a news flash, bro: Women already know that “not all men” are predatory harassers and sexual assaulters. They’re not personally accusing all men. They’re using an online platform to help shed light on an ongoing societal problem that, at the end of the day, men will largely never have to deal with. Put another way: This isn’t about you, and your defensiveness speaks volumes.

As the day went on, and perhaps after being called out a few times, men moved on to a more consolatory and conciliatory tone, posting apologies for their fellow man’s behavior. Then men started to offer up their own #MeToo stories of experiencing sexual assault.

I understand their hearts were in the right place and that they possibly feel that they were showing solidarity with these women by confessing their own experiences with sexual assault, but come on! I am continuously amazed at men’s ability to co-opt anything and make it about their struggle. While it’s certainly nice that they were so moved by the #MeToo movement that they felt the need to share their own trauma, much of it just comes across more like #AllAbuseMatters. Again, this isn’t about you! Let women have this. Let them have one thing!

There were also a lot of “I empathize”-type messages on these threads. I’m sorry, but that’s a word that a lot of men are misusing. The truth is, it’s virtually impossible for men to truly empathize with the vast and seemingly neverending amount of trifling-ass bullshit women go through on a daily basis. I happen to agree with Yale psychologist Paul Bloom’s case in his book Against Empathy. “Empathy is biased, pushing us in the direction of parochialism,” he writes, while also arguing for the more nuanced practice of “rational compassion.” Sure, men can truly be compassionate, but just as a white male would never think, “I understand what it’s like to be Black,” it should be just as unacceptable for men to ever even think they fully comprehend what it’s like to be a woman.

I went out of my way not to post anything on Sunday and Monday, lest some algorithm dictate that one of my friends see my self-serving post instead of a female friend’s #MeToo post. At the end of the day on Monday, one of my oldest and dearest friends posted one of the only things said by a male that mattered to me that day:

I am guilty of being sexually aggressive, creepy, overly familiar, and of saying the types of things that make women type, “me, too.” I am working on being better. That does not negate or warrant forgiveness of being awful or allowing others to be awful while not speaking up. I would tag #YesAllMen, but I don’t want to defer blame to my entire gender. I own it. I’m sorry.

Same.

Men posting public apologies on social media or commenting on their female friend’s #MeToo post does not absolve us, even if we’d love to think it does. Think of it like a New Year’s Resolution. It doesn’t mean anything unless we actually resolve to change.