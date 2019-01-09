It’s “home first” for the Board of Supervisors

× Expand Supervisor Dianne Jacob

I always wait for the inevitable “but” to drop when it comes to watching County Board of Supervisors meetings. Once the agenda is read and comments from the public are wrapped up, it’s the supervisors’ turn to ask questions, suggest amendments and, most importantly, grandstand on why they simply can’t support spending money on something as simple as, say, helping people.

We’ve seen this kind of thing when it comes to addressing issues such as homelessness. And we saw it again on Tuesday when it came to housing asylum-seeking immigrants. A supervisor spends about five minutes declaring how much they care about “the children” and fluffing the feathers of the organizations, charities and religious organizations who are in the trenches, often risking their lives in order to help people who are fleeing their home countries out of fear.

And then comes the “but,” and when it came to something that seemed like a no-brainer—a number of direct initiatives that would help asylum seekers find shelter while they’re temporarily in San Diego—the “but”s on Tuesday were many.

“I do have a lot of compassion, deep compassion, for the families who are seeking asylum,” remarked Supervisor Diane Jacob, who has been anointed Chairperson of the board just a day before.

“I particularly have a lot of compassion for the kids, being a former teacher. The children in particular are put into a situation in their home country where they face many trials, many tribulations,” Jacob continued.

Buuuuut…

“I can’t help but think about our homeless veterans that are on the street. They’re our own people,” Jacob remarked, before adding that the county should have a “home first” policy when it comes to county resources.

Let’s just put aside the fact the county, which is led by the Board of Supervisors, has failed epically when it comes to addressing homelessness. The tight-fisted, mostly Republican board is notoriously stingy when it comes to allocating funds to address county needs. Even former chairperson Kristin Gaspar, who still represents District 3 on the board, has admitted that homeless prevention has not been a priority in the past. The $18 million the board allocated in September was only passed after much hand-wringing and finagling.

So yeah, sorry, Diane, but anyone with eyes, ears and even a slight opinion on the issue, isn’t buying your “compassion,” as it essentially boils down to I care about migrants and I care about homelessness, but I’d rather do as little as possible to help American people who are already homeless than help prevent future homelessness.

Despite over two hours of pubic testimony from esteemed members and heads of charity and religious organizations pleading for help; despite assurances from county workers that they were simply attempting to prevent more homelessness or another health crisis, Jacob and newly appointed Supervisor Jim Desmond were unmoved. Jacob even remarked at one point that it’s “not a problem of our making,” which is the same kind of reasoning the board used when the county sat on its hands during the hepatitis A crisis.

In the end, however, the board did vote to pass the initiatives, which were originally proposed by Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher (the lone Dem on the five-member board) after the two visited the migrant shelter run by the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

But in grand ol’ Board fashion, it came with some caveats and amendments, with Desmond, Republican guns blazing, even demanding at one point that the initiative’s key elements sunset after 90 days if the county did not get federal or state help. Even the Trump-loving Gaspar rebuffed the naïve Desmond that 90 days was simply not enough time for the county to seek federal or state reimbursement. The eventual compromise was 180 days for a newly appointed task force that will seek to find housing solutions, with that task force having to report back to the board after 90 days. The task force’s duties include looking into county-owned properties for a centralized location to house migrants. Any shelter costs would need to be approved by the board. It’s not unreasonable to speculate that the board will be just as stingy and stubborn when it comes to those recommendations.