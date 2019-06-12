Horton Plaza: What could have been

× Expand Photo by Lorpic89 / Flickr Commons Horton Plaza

The city council’s recent decision to greenlight plans to turn Horton Plaza into a tech-friendly office park got me all in my feelings. But before I get into that, I want to talk about malls.

In doing research for our annual drink issue, I had the dreaded task of having to go to a mall. Unlike my colleague, CityBeat web editor Ryan Bradford, I find malls to be abhorrent, cringe-worthy bastions of consumerism.

OK, so I’m being a little extra, but not a week goes by where I don’t read some vapid editorial about the death of retail and the ascendency of hassle-free home delivery. It makes sense macroeconomically. The concept of “convenience” has long been the mall’s main appeal, but when they’re competing with the “buy it now” button, what are they left with?

And yet there’s part of me that laments the death of the American mall. I don’t want to go to the mall, but like the idea that it’s there in case I need it.

Then I visited Westfield UTC.

That place is something. Gone are the days of corporate chain stores filled with indifferent, underpaid employees who are just counting the hours until they can leave. Rather, shopping malls are likely to be filled with smaller, regional chains or independent retailers offering one-of-a-kind items and hands-on customer service. The food courts have slowly been overtaken by independent restaurateurs and nightlife industry mavens offering up fine dining and craft cocktails.

I’m not alone in this sentiment. In a recent article in Forbes, a retail expert from Cowen and Company, a financial services firm, says that shopping malls need to focus on something he called the “3C’s” in order to survive. That is, convenience, curation and culture. Without getting to into the weeds on each, the larger point comes down to making malls more of a community destination that are customized to reflect the values and desires of the neighborhoods where they are located. This is exactly what’s on display at places such as Westfield UTC, Del Mar Plaza and the One Paseo shopping center, albeit on a much more affluent scale.

For years, the death knells rang out for Horton Plaza. Around 2012, rumors began to circulate as to what would be done with the space. Personally, I remained optimistic about the future of the mall, especially considering it was still, technically, on city-owned land. I thought, perhaps, that Westfield, who took over the lease of the property in the ’90s, would see their experimentation at UTC as an example that the same thing could be replicated in the Gaslamp. Instead, they just pissed off tenants and raised the price to park.

In the end, there were many options that could have been explored when it came to Horton Plaza. Instead, the city council decided in May to let an L.A.-based real estate firm turn the mall into a “tech campus” that is, as one article put it, “poised to remake the city’s downtown yet again—this time, in an attempt to lure plucky startups and young professionals priced out of California’s troubled boom towns to the north.”

Right. Brilliant. Cause we don’t already have enough problems with affordable housing that we need a bunch of tech bros moving down here. To think, we could have envisioned a repurposed arts and culture destination? Or maybe even converting the mall into affordable housing? And bonus: take that gigantic mess of a parking structure, make it paid city parking and finally convert the heart of the Gaslamp into a pedestrian-friendly, vehicle-less public space for all to enjoy?

But I’m not here to lament the repugnant idea of having bro-friendly skateparks and break areas among Horton Plaza’s iconic, postmodernist design. Rather, I just want to say that I will miss it. I’ll mix getting literally lost in that mall (where am I? was a common refrain). I’ll even miss forgetting whether I was on the fruit or veggie levels (was it tomato? Corn? Avocado?) in that upside-down wormhole of a parking structure.

But the council made their decision. To paraphrase the song, I guess nobody’s mama told them they could shop around.