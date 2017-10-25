Hot gas and bad charges

× Expand Photo courtesy of State Farm / Flickr 2007 Witch Creek Fire

Let me paint readers an analogy real quick: Let’s say there was a company, right? A company that consumers were pretty much obligated to buy a product from because, well, it was a necessity. Over the years, the company made billions and billions in profits for stockholders while continuously raising the price for its product. And let’s say that company, despite making all that money, decided not to invest much of that money back into the standard means of production and delivery of said product despite it being dangerous not to do so.

Then, one day, disaster strikes. And it’s bad. Real bad. People die. Lives are ruined. Those who survive are forever scarred, be it physically, emotionally or both. The company has insurance and settles with many of those affected but never has to admit it did anything wrong. In fact, it pretty much just goes with the ol’ Lebowski-ism of that’s just, like, your opinion, man when investigations reveal that it’s their fault. Still, the insurance doesn’t cover everything and the company’s stockholders realize (oh no!) they might have to actually pay some of the money out of their own pockets. Wait… no they won’t! The company just decides that it’ll charge customers more for the product, thus offsetting any costs to the company. In the end, it doesn’t have to pay. The customers have to pay even though they didn’t do anything wrong.

Sounds pretty messed up, right? Well, it’s not entirely hypothetical. That’s pretty much the case with SDG&E (and its parent company Sempra Energy), who will hear back on Nov. 9 from the California Public Utilities Commission [CPUC] on whether or not it can, indeed, charge customers $379 million to cover the company’s costs related to the 2007 wildfires. Those fires—specifically, the Witch Creek, Guejito and Rice fires—were determined by CalFire investigators to have been caused by power lines. Later, another report by the CPUC concurred that the cause of the fires was due to damaged power lines that SDG&E, along with Cox Communications, failed to maintain properly. Oh, and it’s worth noting that SDG&E impeded the CPUC investigation by, according to the New York Times, delaying “access to witnesses, sites and other evidence.”

So here we are, a little over 10 years later to the day, waiting for a decision from the CPUC, which has postponed and delayed said decision several times already. Again, it’s worth pointing out that this is the same regulatory agency that investigated SDG&E in the first place and concluded that the company’s power lines were at fault. Now, it’s widely speculated that the same commission will now rule in SDG&E’s favor even when two administrative law judges from the commission rejected SDG&E’s request, saying the company acted irresponsibly.

Thanks to some great reporting by San Diego Union-Tribune energy reporter Rob Nikolewski, we know that fellow utility giants Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison have rallied behind SDG&E. It makes sense. After all, such a decision could set a precedent for them should they ever be in SDG&E’s position, and what better way to scare the commission than show strength in corporate numbers. SDG&E execs are also using scare tactics like claiming that if they don’t get the money from consumers, sacrifices will have to be made elsewhere, such as removing trees around power lines rather than simply trimming them.

To be fair, SDG&E has disputed the claims that it was at fault for the wildfires, and it’s likely that the fires were exacerbated by climate change. The company also claims the $379 million would be spread out over six years, and ratepayers would likely only pay a little over $1.50 more a month.

So what can consumers do? It’s not exactly like they can switch to another utility company. Candles? Generators? Even if they install solar panels, they’ll still be connected to the Sempra grid, and that $1.50 is still going to be there.

What they can do is start showing up to the meetings like the one that was held by the CPUC in Chula Vista a few weeks ago. They can also write and call the commission at their San Francisco headquarters. After all, it says it right there on the commission’s website that its their job to serve “the public interest by protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable utility service and infrastructure at reasonable rates.”

When they can’t provide either, they’re not doing their job.