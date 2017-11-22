How to deal with those people

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

There’s at least one in every family. The loud, obnoxious relative who shows up to holiday dinners and, perhaps after having a little too much wine, proceeds to bloviate to anyone within earshot about conservative conspiracy theories and why we still really need to care about their tangential rants about immigration, Obamacare and the dangers of gun control.

For years, decades, we progressives have had to eat our holiday turkey being assailed by that relative. Maybe there’s more than one of these types of characters. Maybe it’s the entire family.

The one silver lining when it comes to these types of characters is that they’re rarely taken seriously. What’s more, they often depend on intimidation in order to rehash their Fox News and InfoWars talking points. They don’t care if anyone takes them seriously and fully expect everyone to just sit there and take it. They know that we’re afraid to challenge them, lest we be impolite or cause a scene.

Fuck that.

I think this year we should all be prepared to combat their dubious, unsourced conjecture with some attitude of our own. Here are a few suggestions:

1.) Don’t back down. For years, that person has thrived on people just taking it. Who cares if we make a scene? It’s likely most of the people we actually care about will come up to us after and say something like, “finally, someone said something.”

2.) Facts aren’t important to them, but they are to others. I know that’s tough to hear. As liberals, we pride ourselves on being able to back up our claims with actual evidence, but we’re often not debating with people who care about facts. If they say something like, “I heard on the news the other day that Robert Mueller is getting private funding from the Democrats,” then simply look at everyone else at the table and point out that Mueller is a Republican and was appointed to be the FBI director by George W. Bush. Their fringe theories may have infected the ears of the impressionable, but at least we provided some ointment.

3.) Let someone else do the talking. Some of us are introverts and don’t do well with those types of people. If that’s the case, look around at some of the other uncomfortable faces, pick the most assertive person in the room and ask them what they think about that relative’s theories that climate change is a Chinese conspiracy aimed at infiltrating our markets (no really, Trump actually said he believed this at one point). Maybe they’ll be brave enough to tell that relative to stuff it like Stove Top.

4.) Just talk to them. Maybe. For years, I went to a friend’s family’s Thanksgiving and Hanukkah dinners and there was always this uncle of hers that, knowing full well what I do for a living, would always beeline over to me and start talking about whatever Sean Hannity talking point was trending that week. I’d sit there, listen to what he had to say and I’d push back. He’d get a little heated and so would I, but if things ever got too steamy, I’d always excuse myself to go help out in the kitchen. Years later and after I hadn’t been to one of their gatherings in a while, I showed up and sure enough, he zipped over to me with an excited look on his face.

Oh shit, here we go with this guy, I thought.

He shook my hand, told me how great it was to see me again and then proceeded to let me know how much he appreciated our discussions. Here, all these years, it was actually me who was the one being ignorant. Yeah, I hated this guy’s politics, but it seems all he ever really wanted was to talk to someone about things he deeply cared about. He even told me I’d made him rethink his stances on a number of issues.

I was very thankful for that exchange. I’m not claiming that they’ll all be like this. In fact, I’d venture to guess that most won’t be. Sure, ignoring them is easier, but I have found that the vast majority of those people really are good folks who will be thankful that someone cares just as much as they do.