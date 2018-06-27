It’s about to get even more complicated with Mexico

Let me paint readers a scenario real quick: A white-haired, veteran politician not directly affiliated with either of the two major political parties decides to run for president. His populist message begins to resonate with both city and rural voters. He promises to end corruption in the capital, to champion the people and never be a puppet for corporations or moneyed interests. He’s especially popular with younger voters, promising socialist-leaning policies designed to better their lives including raising wages and access to education.

Sound familiar yet? Well, how about this scenario: Let’s say that not only does the candidate’s message resonate with voters, but he actually wins as well? Not only wins, but wins big.

I’m not the first writer to compare leftist Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador’s (who often goes by his initials AMLO) campaign to that of Bernie Sanders. There are plenty of parallels in their exciting, sometimes vague policies. But unlike Sanders, Mexico’s July 1 election will mark the third time Lopez Obrador has run for president. And unlike Sanders, Lopez Obrador—who represents the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA)—seems to be sailing toward a landslide victory on Sunday.

There’s nothing to be ashamed about if readers aren’t fully paying attention to the election in Mexico. After all, we certainly have enough headlines to pay attention to when it comes to our own president. Not to mention the fact that the Mexican national team is kicking butt in the World Cup. However, it’s worth paying attention to the election if only for the fact that, if we’re to believe the rhetoric from some of the Mexican debates, relations between our countries are about to get a whole lot more, well, let’s just say it’s going to get even more complicated.

You see, while we’ve been rightly focused on the detention of the migrants and families requesting political asylum from the U.S., the vast majority of Mexico is not all that concerned with the matter. Little attention has been paid to the issue of the migrants from Mexico’s presidential candidates. Lopez Obrador is much more keen on pointing out how he plans on getting tough with Trump on things like NAFTA and the proposed border wall. That is, if he talks about Trump at all, because at the end of the day, most Mexicans are rightly concerned with things like crime and wages. Just in the last week, two Mexican mayoral candidates were murdered, bringing the total amount of candidates slain to a whopping 44(!) people.

And one could look at these very tangible issues as the reason why Lopez Obrador is surging. In many ways, he’s tapping into a populist spirit much in the same way that Trump did in the lead up to the 2016 U.S. election. On the surface, their promises are much the same: to help the working-class, bring jobs to those who need them and to combat the “elites” and corruption that runs rampant in the capital. But unlike Trump, Lopez Obrador isn’t using phantom problems to make his points. Trump dressed nationalism up as populism and people fell for it. Trump uses Mexico as a punching bag and as a scapegoat precisely because it’s much more convenient to blame someone else (in this case, our third largest trading partner) than to take responsibility for problems we all helped create.

Yes, I said it: The U.S. should take Mexico’s lead and stop buying into nationalistic, America-right-or-wrong policies. The two major parties in Mexico—the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)—are, naturally, freaking out. They’re scrambling to establish new coalitions in hopes of retaining some of their seats in congress. The PRI in particular, which once held the presidency for 70 years before the election of Vicente Fox in 2000, is so unpopular that the current president is often told to go fuck his mother (not even joking) and his potential successor has all but been written off as having any chance of winning on Sunday.

And make no mistake; this will be a historic election for all of Mexico. We need to get ready, because things are likely to get even more contentious with our neighbors. Lopez Obrador has already had some big words for Trump and who’s to say that over the next six years, he won’t end up more like Hugo Chavez than Bernie Sanders.

Sure, things are likely to get worse before they get better and there will likely be more blood spilled, but U.S. citizens could all stand to learn something from this election.