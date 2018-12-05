It’s OK to root for the Chargers

Looking at the sports page of the Union-Tribune, one could easily assume that the Chargers never moved away. And while it’s nice to see familiar names like Nick Canepa still sounding off about the state of the team, his coverage of the Los Angeles Chargers just doesn’t feel right.

But the Chargers are good. In fact, they’re really good and if you’re ready for a hot take, here it is: I think they’re going to the Super Bowl. But I want to stick with the U-T’s sports coverage for a minute.

So if I’m to go by our paper of record’s, eh, record, San Diego is a huge sports town and the U-T’s sports section reflects this. Aside from the front-page section of the paper, which includes national and some local news, the sports section is almost always the biggest section of the Sunday edition of the paper. It’s bigger than the Arts & Culture section, and much bigger than the Business and Local sections.

But why though? For a city that has only one team within the four major sports leagues and, basically, only one college team that longtime locals care about (San Diego State University), why is sports seemingly so popular that it should warrant so much media attention?

Well, I’m here to say, yet again, it doesn’t. I love Nick Canepa and look forward to reading his column, but that doesn’t mean that I also can’t think that entirely too much attention and ink is spent on sports. I wrote in this space back in June 2017—and I stand by it—that San Diego simply isn’t a sports town and we should stop trying to make it one. Personally, I love sports. To quote writer Eric Simons, when he was discussing the topic on the popular radio show and podcast Radiolab, competitive sports are beautiful because they’re “a proxy for real life, but better. It renews itself and is constantly happening in real time. There are conflicts that seem to carry real consequences, but at the end of the day, [they] don’t. It’s war where nobody dies.”

But we are a city of transplants and we bring our sports allegiances with us. I remember attending Chargers at the Q where more than half the fans were cheering for the visiting team and the L.A. Chargers have fared no better. Watching their “home” games at the StubHub Center, or whatever the hell that thing is called, are just sad. You just feel bad for them—playing in a makeshift stadium, surrounded by even more Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos fans than they did when they played here. If San Diego didn’t love them enough, L.A. doesn’t love them at all.

And they’re stuck. In case readers didn’t catch the news back in October, the Chargers organization signed a “firm” lease agreement, according to the NFL, to stay in L.A. until the end of the 2039 season. Just before this news, there had been murmurings—especially with the SoccerCity and SDSU West initiatives being on the ballot at the time—that the Chargers failing in L.A. could result in the team somehow (anyhow) moving back to San Diego where there’d be a cool new stadium waiting for them. That rumor was squashed relatively quickly, with the NFL banking on the idea that 20 years will be sufficient for the Chargers to build a loyal, local fanbase in Los Angeles.

So let’s put it to bed, shall we? Barring some miraculous turn of events, the Chargers are never coming back to San Diego. There’s a better chance that the Spanos family will lose the Chargers name altogether and rebrand the team the Los Angeles Wildfires before ever coming back to San Diego. In fact, that’s really the best we can hope for. They rename the team and somewhere down the road, another team moves here or we’re awarded an expansion franchise that we can lovingly redub the Chargers. This is looking way into the future, by the way.

But you know what? We can still root for them now. No really, it’s OK. They’re not that far away and, geographically speaking, they’re still the closest team. And they’re really good right now. We will never be a sports town and we probably won’t ever have an NFL team again, but who cares? We can still enjoy this “proxy for real life” and there are certainly worse things than rooting for a Los Angeles team.