It's about hate, not heritage

My ancestors were slaveholders.

I don’t think I’ve ever divulged that in print, much less to anyone in person. As one could imagine, it’s not something I can easily get my head around. But it’s there; a proverbial splotch on my family tree that, even while I had nothing to do with it, makes me ashamed whenever I think about it.

My family comes from southern Maryland, which despite its current blue state status, was, and still is in many regions, a bastion of Confederate glamorization. Talking with friends about the many fallouts of the Charlottesville tragedy, many were surprised that there were even Confederate monuments to tear down in a progressive city like Baltimore. But I knew better. It was only two years ago that Maryland started phasing out Confederate flag license plates.

My own relationship with Confederate symbology has long been established: I hate it. I hate seeing it.

However, there was a time after my mother and I moved to Atlanta in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s that Southern hip-hop artists began to use Confederate flags in their album art, press pictures and concert backdrops. For as long as I could remember at the time, the ol’ Stars and Bars battle flag was reserved for redneck country and rock bands, each claiming it was all about “heritage, not hate.”

Then, suddenly, there was this new generation of Black, Southern hip-hip artists appropriating Confederate symbols and using them to distinguish regional pride. Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz would pose in front of a giant flag and Andre 3000 of Outkast proudly sported a Confederate belt buckle in the video for “Ms. Jackson.”

But just as Black culture, at least regionally, seemed to be poised to re-appropriate a flag that, for so long, symbolized hatred and the vile subjugation of humans, white people began to get a little too familiar. The white kids at my high school began to see the Black kids wearing Confederate symbols and would give them high-fives and daps. Suddenly, those same white kids began to wear their own Confederate gear. Whereas this gear was once relegated to the back of the closet and only to be worn in the company of other whites, these white kids suddenly felt emboldened to let their hate flag fly.

That’s Trump in a nutshell. For many whites—the ones that we progressive Californians just can’t believe are real—Trump is a symbol. A symbol that it’s OK to hate and that they no longer have to keep those old prejudices, handed down through the generations, in the back of the closet anymore.

I know this because of my own family history. I’m lucky to have been raised by a mother who whooped my ass the first time I uttered the n-word (to be fair, I had no idea what it meant). She chose to stop the cycle of racism at herself, while my grandfather and uncle, who worked alongside Black men all their lives, would smile in their friend’s faces and call them “nigger” behind their back. I know. I heard it.

Again, if it had not been for my immediate family, who’s to say I wouldn’t have turned out just like my uncle and my grandfather? I like to think that I would have been able to overcome the sins of my family’s past and still become who I am today, but it’s much more likely that I would become just like them. When someone is raised by racists, chances are they’ll be racist as well. Emboldened in their hate and blinded by ignorance.

Make no mistake, the Confederate battle flag is much more than a flag; it’s a veil that whites use to cloak their ignorance and racism so they can pass it off as pride or heritage. For many white Southerners, they want to believe their ancestors didn’t die for nothing, but their ancestors were traitors fighting for the right to keep people in chains. I’m sure there are some whites that might be truly well-intentioned when they claim that the flag, for them, represents history, but honestly, it’s time to move on from it.

Like Sherman’s cavalry in Atlanta and my mama after him, burn it down and start anew.