× Expand Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr There were no press conferences from Mayor Faulconer regarding the SDSU traffic stop study

"It means 'just doesn't look right,'" explained former CityBeat editor David Rolland when I met up with him and former Associate Editor Kelly Davis for drinks recently.

At the time, I hadn't heard of the acronym JDLR, which is often used in journalistic circles to refer to, well, anything that looks fishy or suspect. The term is also often used in law enforcement parlance. I'll give you an example: It's likely that former Charleston police officer Michael Slager thought things "JDLR" when he pulled over Walter Scott in April. The resulting video from that traffic stop, where Slager shot Scott five times in the back as he was fleeing the scene, also JDLR. The recent mistrial in the murder case of officer Slager... Well, it just doesn't feel right.

It's worth pointing this out in light of the recent release of a 140-page study from San Diego State University that concluded that blacks and Latinos were more likely to be searched and questioned by San Diego Police officers after a traffic stop. The analysis and results were based on nearly 260,000 traffic stop reports from 2014 and 2015.

"We all agree that it is unacceptable for black and Latino drivers to be pulled over, searched and interviewed at higher rates than whites," said Norma Chavez-Peterson, Executive Director of the San Diego ACLU in a written statement and a subsequent speech at the San Diego City Council's Public Safety & Livable Neighborhoods Committee meeting on November 30. "But this study provides tangible evidence that these things indeed occur."

The results of the independent, but city-sanctioned analysis were certainly troubling, but perhaps equally troubling was the way in which the mayor's office decided to handle and release the results of the report. Rather than releasing the report to the press and holding a press conference, the report was released by the mayor's office the day before Thanksgiving, a time when most journalists, if not everyone, are hoping to get some much-needed R&R. As Union-Tribune government and politics editor Michael Smolens eloquently put it in his excellent op-ed on Sunday after the initial news broke: "No advance releases, no subsequent releases, no news conference, no mayor."

Smolens went on to speculate that the timing of the release, in so many words, JDLR.

"Putting out bad news at the most inopportune time for public consumption is a time-honored ritual for politicians," Smolens said in the editorial. "Granted, Christmas morning and the second quarter of the Super Bowl probably would be worse, but late on the day before Thanksgiving ranks up there."

The mayor's office maintains that it just wanted to get the study out and that SDSU was late in delivering the final analysis.

"In the letter Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ron Villa sent to researchers, the City requested the final report be delivered by close of business Monday, Nov. 21. SDSU did not provide it to the City until Tuesday evening and the City released it less than 24 hours later," said spokesperson Jen Lebron in an email to CityBeat.

Lebron goes on to say that while the release of the report on the Wednesday just before Thanksgiving would seem to be a case of JDLR, the mayor's office was simply trying to get it out as soon as possible.

"I suppose we could have released it after the holiday, which may have been an easier time for the media to cover its release, but there was no way we were going to sit on this important public document for six days."

The mayor's office response seems fair if not convenient. However, the study was not released to the press, but was rather promised as an exclusive to the Union-Tribune. Readers shouldn't get too butt-hurt about this fact. These kinds of quid pro quo-type dealings among politicians and the press happen all the time. However, there are always caveats and conditions that come with such deals. In the case of the SDSU study, an exchange between Smolens and Mayor Faulconer's Chief of Communications Matt Awbrey, pretty much spells it out.

"We did release it in the AM to the UT for an exclusive," tweeted Awbrey following a barrage of emails criticizing Smolens' editorial.

Smolens then revealed the condition of that exclusive:

"Didn't really want to go down this path, but yes, only on condition we not talk to anybody about it until 4 p.m."

JDLR. Now I get it.