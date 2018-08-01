× Expand Et tu, Chris?

Monday’s City Council session certainly brought out a number of concerned citizens to weigh in on which measures the council would decide to send to the ballot in November. In the end, of the eight measures before the council, seven were approved to appear on the November ballot. The Union-Tribune certainly devoted a lot of ink to the measure that would give pay raises to the council, the mayor and the city attorney. There was even a graph devoted to the approval of the SDSU West and SoccerCity measures.

But the rejected measure? For that one, there was only one line.

“The rejected measure proposed creating a city commission on police practices.”

That’s it. Just one line.

To the U-T editorial board’s credit, they did eventually run a piece, but this issue deserved a lot more initial attention. Kudos to Andrew Bowen over at KPBS for reporting on the rejected measure, which would have overhauled the processes and charged the city charter to amend the Community Review Board on Police Practices and to create an entirely independent board to look into officer misconduct, something the city desperately needs. Those who voted against it—four Republicans and one Dem (Councilmember Chris Ward)—claimed that a meet-and-confer process was needed with city employee unions before they could place it on the ballot before the Aug. 10 deadline. It’s worth pointing out, however, that the council has had months do just the thing they claim they don’t have enough time to do now.

“After years of abuse and death by rogue officers, an independent study proving the existence of racial profiling, and a whistleblower bringing the existence of Rewards for Arrests programs to light, the people of San Diego need the tools to hold police officers accountable,” said City Council District 4 candidate Monica Montgomery in an email. “Communities came together to make changes and were rejected.”

At a time when our county is reeling from another controversy surrounding the death of a Black man while in police custody, we need these kinds of reforms more than ever. We share the sentiments of Ms. Montgomery.