Kicking the can on storm water repairs

How ’bout this rain?”

This was a common refrain throughout February and March as San Diego seemed inundated with rainfall. For those who live on or near one of San Diego’s many canyons, such as myself, these rains can be particularly stressful. Sure, there’s always the fear of mudslides or one of the many dying, shallow-rooted eucalyptus trees falling over, but for anyone living near one of San Diego’s roughly 150 canyons, the real threat is much more pragmatic. (And no, it also has nothing to do with the biblical amount of crane flies I’ve seen this month or the inordinate amount of mosquitos the city will see come summer).

For those who don’t know, San Diego’s canyons are part of a complex watershed. When there’s a large storm or series of storms, rainwater flows through a complex series of storm drains in the canyons, which are connected by a series of culverts and pipes, all of which eventually flows into the ocean. This can get scary sometimes for a number of reasons.

First, trash from the streets and debris in the canyons can back things up a bit, causing the runoff to, well, runoff somewhere it’s not supposed to go. Second, a particularly large, torrential storm can bring the water levels up to dangerous levels, causing flooding at some properties.

But the most pressing concern is all the goddamn raccoons I end up having to save. Those giant trash pandas always like to scurry up to my place after a storm.

Just kidding. Really though, for many canyon-adjacent renters and homeowners, it’s the overall state of the storm drains themselves that has them gritting their teeth. Back in January, I used this space to preview some of the coming legislative battles that would be waged by the city council and the mayor. One of these battles, I predicted, would almost surely be over infrastructure spending. However, I did feel the need to point out that while potholes, pipes and street repairs often get all the attention, it’s sewers and storm drains that are being ignored.

Percentage wise, repairs for storm water and sewer projects have received a majority of infrastructure spending in the past. However, the percentage that the city and county is spending on these repairs is way below what is needed. Road and sidewalk repair, while more tangible in our everyday lives, has always been a fix-as-needed type of project. The real problem, as was reported by KPBS last year, was the City Auditor’s Office assessment that there was a $459 million funding shortfall (now $720 million) for storm water infrastructure. In fact, they determined that the need for the storm drain repairs was “greater than any other type of infrastructure in the city, including streets, streetlights, sidewalks, bridges, parks or fire stations.”

Sure enough, the mayor’s budget for fiscal year 2020 came out last week and calls for a massive increase in infrastructure spending. And while a lot of attention was paid to the overall size of the budget ($4.15 billion, a 20 percent increase) and the $387 million proposed for the initial staging of the Pure Water project (a purifying system that would convert sewage into drinking water), there wasn’t much chatter about the budget reductions in almost every storm water project. This includes reductions in storm water channel maintenance, compliance monitoring studies and policy consultant services.

This isn’t a glamorous issue by any means, but lest readers begin to think that this is something that only affects people living on canyons, think again. A majority of storm water infrastructure, if it fails, will result in catastrophic street and road damage that will make those inconvenient potholes look like a small blip. We have already seen some giant sinkholes begin to swallow sidewalks in Kensington.

This isn’t a Chicken Little scenario. Yes, there are all sorts of projects and issues that need funding now, but the city cannot afford to keep this on the backburner. We’ve seen what happens when the city kicks the can down the road when it comes to important issues and projects that need to be addressed. There shouldn’t have to be a disaster or crisis for the city to begin to take it seriously.