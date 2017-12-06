Living week to week

There are many misconceptions about the newspaper and periodical business. One I find myself discussing more than others is the line that separates publishing and editorial. For those who need a quick primer, the editorial department is composed of the people who write the content of the publication: the articles, columns, reviews, etc. The publishing side is in charge of the advertising.

The two departments have, for the most part, historically been separate at most papers. The publisher does not tell the editor what to write. The editor does not tell the publisher who can advertise. The term “church and state” is often invoked in order to describe the line that separates the two departments.

I’m a big believer in that line and so is the publisher of this paper. However, it’s sometimes easy for people to assume that if someone buys an ad, that editorial will write an article about them. And yes, there are publications in San Diego that do just that. I even briefly worked at one and was fired because I wouldn’t “play ball.”

So why is this line important? Well, think of it this way: Our words wouldn’t mean anything if all we did was write about businesses who advertised with us. Let’s say our food critic wrote about a restaurant he knew was no good, but gave it a glowing review because they were an advertiser. His words would cease to mean anything. What’s more, it’s a disservice to the reader.

I thought a lot about the line that separates the departments when, just this past week, the entire editorial staff of the LA Weekly was let go. In case readers hadn’t heard, the new owners of the iconic weekly (Semanal Media) are primarily made up of real estate investors and developers with close Republican ties. There are genuine and valid concerns that the historically progressive paper will be reshaped and rebranded into a more right-leaning, pay-to-play publication.

It’s deeply saddening especially for the talented writers and editors who no longer have jobs. From what has been reported, they were not even given the chance to “play ball” with the new owners. It’s even more insulting that one of the new owners said that the paper would begin to hire unpaid contributors.

What’s especially sad about the LA Weekly situation is that this type of model—one where owners, investors and publishers dictate editorial policy—is increasingly becoming the norm. Make no mistake, when this happens the articles in the publication cease to mean anything. And when the contributors aren’t compensated for their work, not only are they shortchanged, but the readers are as well.

Readers need to begin to ask themselves, no matter how they consume most of their information, what’s really valuable? There was a resurgence of interest and concern for newspapers and periodicals right after the presidential election. It was like people woke up to the realization that a free press would be more important than ever. They ran out and bought subscriptions to the U-T and Vanity Fair. They finally became sustaining members of orgs like KPBS and Voice of San Diego.

But then there’s us. A publication that not only people never have to pay for, but unlike Voice and KPBS, we can’t solicit our readers for financial contributions. I’m not pointing that out to illicit sympathy. It’s just a reality. All of us at CityBeat live every day in the reality that we’re one acquisition, one merger or simply one decision away from being jobless.

So why do we do this to ourselves? Well, put simply, we care. A lot. I’m more than aware that my job in the business of newsprint is tenuous at best. That my kids may never know the sweet smell of opening a newspaper. It may not last forever, but until then, it’s worth saying thanks to the writers (who we pay, albeit very little). Thanks to the businesses that still support us despite knowing we may never write about them. And thanks to the readers who continue to pick up our dinky little paper. Even as we strive to do more with less, rest assured that we’ll always be honest and that some lines will never be blurred.