Looting, finding and the not-too-peculiar case of Ms. Silvercloud

In 2015, when news outlets were falling over themselves to publish pieces recognizing the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, there was plenty of ink devoted to the topic of looting. One specific focus was how the media portrayed the people of New Orleans—many of them Black and simply trying to survive in the wake of the most devastating hurricane in modern history—as “thugs” and “looters” while whites were described with words such as “survivors,” as well as “carrying” and “finding” when it came to supplies. As Van Jones unapologetically put it in a 2005 blog post, “Black people ‘loot’ food… White people ‘find’ food.”

It was sad then and it is sad now, but unfortunately not much has changed. Yes, much of the media seems to have learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the types of words they will use to describe looting, but the problem is still evident in the portrayals themselves. In the coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, reporters fell over themselves to cover poor (read: Black) neighborhoods where, yes, hurricane survivors had resorted to looting grocery stores for supplies.

This was even more evident in the coverage of Hurricane Irma in south Florida, where the if-it-bleeds-it-leads television media saw no issues with broadcasting images of mostly Black residents breaking into stores. The faces captured were clear, and they were decidedly people of color. There were also stories of the get-tough police, who happily posted pictures of “looters” (again, all Black) handcuffed inside a holding cell with the oh-so-clever caption of “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out.”

What people should really understand is that the media chooses to focus on these poverty-related crimes rather than on more substantive, albeit less sexy, issues related to natural disasters. Broadcasting images of people breaking windows and grabbing items keeps viewers glued to the TV for all the wrong reasons. What’s more, it perpetuates stereotypes of race-based crime when those issues have more to do with poverty.

This assessment is more evident when looking at the recent fires in California. In a television story that ran in the Bay Area during the North Bay fires, two white suspects, driving a stolen truck, were caught looting an evacuated property and led police on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods. The police even abandoned the chase fearing for public safety. The truck eventually crashed and the suspects were pursued on foot and caught. Once they were caught, careful attention was paid not to show their faces and the entire news segment was just a few minutes long.

Locally, there’s the case of Sacheen Silvercloud, who was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree felony burglary after she was reportedly discovered looting an evacuated home in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving under the influence. If readers have not heard about this story, it makes sense. There was a blurb about it in the U-T and a few other outlets, but, again, careful attention was paid not only to language, but also none of them included pictures of Silvercloud.

I’m actually fine with that decision. Yes, there’s part of me that wants to scream from the rooftops that’s it’s the definition of hypocrisy that the fair-skinned, blue-eyed Silvercloud wasn’t given the same kind of treatment from the media had she been a person of color.

The double standard is palpable and appalling. In fact, the Bay Area and the local case of looting are even more cringe-worthy, because they were arrested for stealing from people’s homes, whereas the suspects in Houston and Florida were stealing from corporate storefronts that have insurance for such instances. In one case, the police were tough and vigilant, in the other they gave up even chasing the suspects. Steal a pair of Jordans from Foot Locker while being Black and you’re a thug whose face will be broadcast on a loop. White person steals from a fire victim’s home and they might not even make the news.

A lot of noise is made, especially from MAGA folks, about how the liberal, mainstream media misleads and even lies. The fact of the matter is that it’s not misleading them in the way they think.