Losing the debate on immigration

"Whatever it looks like, it’s ten times worse.”

This was the message I was texted on Tuesday from a Border Angels volunteer who was gathering supplies for the (mostly) Central American migrants camped at the San Ysidro/Tijuana border seeking asylum in the U.S. Before I could get any more details, I received the next text.

“This is a humanitarian crisis.”

A lot of attention is paid to the legalities of asylum seekers and for good reason. There are legitimate concerns when it comes to national security, and no one is proclaiming that we just let anyone and everyone cross over. However, when it comes to the debate on whether or not to let refugees across the border, the left seems to be losing or uninterested in the debate. For example, on the Monday evening cable news broadcasts, much of the shows were entirely devoted to the Russia investigation. Meanwhile, over at Fox News, talking heads were practically foaming at the mouth to discuss the “dangerous” and “illegal” migrants who were attempting to cross over so that they could steal jobs and our tax dollars.

And while local outlets such as KPBS, Voice of San Diego and the U-T have done a fine job covering the crisis at the border, the national news media doesn’t seem to be grasping the newsworthiness of the issue. Those who do cover it either don’t know how to frame it fairly or, in the case of Fox News, use it to rile up their conservative base. Even when it is covered, the issues of why these refugees are fleeing their countries in the first place are rarely covered. Reporters will often ask basic questions like “why do you want to come to the U.S.?” instead of “why are you afraid to go back to your country?”

Take for example the recent appearance by Border Angels founder Enrique Morones on Fox News to discuss sanctuary laws. In a back-and-forth with Laura Ingraham and California candidate for governor (and Rancho Santa Fe millionaire) John Cox, Morones had the gall to not play the part of the timid liberal attempting to reasonably explain logic to two people who have no need for it. And after Ingraham insulted Morones for not knowing his “facts,” Morones insulted her back by justifiably asking when Fox news began caring about facts. Rather than reel the conversation back in like any professional journalist would do, Ingraham instead called Morones a “rabid, pro-illegal immigration activist” and cut his feed so that she could speak with Cox for the rest of the segment.

I’m not arguing that we need more of these kinds of digressive and insulting debates. On the contrary, the way to change the debate on this issue is through compassion and facts. However, there needs to be more people, whether they’re politicians or activists, who are aggressive when confronted by opinions and policies that are not based in facts or logic, but in jingoism and racism. We need people who will point out that the vast majority of immigrants and refugees in this country are not criminals, but law-abiding neighbors and friends. That the vast majority will never take advantage of government services (in fact, most these days are afraid to, lest they be deported) and that the majority of those “tax dollars” are more likely going to a white person (40 percent to be exact, compared to 10 percent for Hispanics). That these refugees are dying in pursuit of the same kinds of freedoms we take for granted. They deserve sanctuary even if it’s temporary.

Facts and logic only work when there are more people who are willing to call out the racism and nationalism of the other side. When I asked Morales if he felt that many people agreed with him, but were too afraid to speak up, he was direct and forthright.

“There are not enough voices or people taking action to shut out the racist words and actions of Donald Trump and Fox News,” he said. “We need to resist in words and actions. We need to rise up and show some backbone. Our children’s lives depend on us standing up against the hate.”