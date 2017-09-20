Marketing this “man-made disaster”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homeless News San Diego Homeless camp sweeps on Tuesday

While examining the dire state of the ongoing and seemingly never-ending homelessness crisis in our city, it’s important to remember the importance of marketing. Despite the murders of three people last year and a back-room deal to install jagged rocks under an overpass before the MLB All-Star Game, the homelessness crisis has, for the most part, remained a regional controversy. San Diego remained an easily marketable city.

Those days are now over.

“A Deadly Outbreak Stalks San Diego”

“The Hepatitis A Outbreak In San Diego Is Now A Public Health Emergency”

“Growing Hepatitis A Outbreak in San Diego Forces Extreme Measures”

From CNN and the Huffington Post, to Buzzfeed and the New York Times, San Diego is making all the wrong headlines thanks to a deadly Hepatitis A outbreak that has left 16 people dead and 305 people hospitalized. How bad is it? Even Breitbart reported on it. How bad is it? The Huffington Post’s Senior Enterprise Editor Nick Baumann (over 22,000 followers) went on an epic Tweetstorm where he railed against city officials for treating “homeless people like 4th-class citizens.”

There has been plenty of ink devoted to the amount of money this will cost the county and how this “man-made disaster,” as the HuffPo article declared it in the headline of its piece, could have been avoided. CityBeat alone has been beating the drum on this issue for 15 years.

It’s one thing if we say it. It’s another thing when departing UT columnist Dan McSwain uses one of his last columns to declare that the city faces “full-blown crises of public safety and public health.” But when national news outlets start picking up stories about Hepatitis scares in P.B. restaurants, well, that’s another thing entirely.

So what does a mayor with a marketing background do in such a scenario? Look busy. On Tuesday morning, the mayor and County Supervisor Ron Roberts—surrounded by health experts in white labcoats—announced a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign in order to address the issue. While many would look to elected leadership to address rampant homelessness and a public health crisis, Faulconer seemed keen on passing the responsibility to citizens as well.

“This is our community and we are working day and night to take care of it,” said the mayor. “It is going to require a sustained effort and everyone in San Diego County has a role to play.”

Part of the “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign is increased Vaccine Clinics in and around the neighborhoods most affected by the outbreak. The first clinic was held the same day at the San Diego Central Library. However, homeless encampment sweeps and even arrests were intensified around the East Village area. Michael McConnell, who runs the Homeless News San Diego page on Facebook, tweeted pictures all morning of East Village raids. While there seemed to be some speculation among local politicians that the raids were part of the city’s ongoing efforts to bleach the streets in order to prevent further cases of Hepatitis, McConnell claims that some of the sweeps were happening in places that had already been bleached.

A simple Centers for Disease Control search will reiterate the fact that once an outbreak is confirmed, one of the crucial elements of controlling it is containment. That is, if there is a population that is more likely to contract a disease, it would be wise not to displace those people. That it’s a much more sound policy, for example, not to send police officers to kick them out of their tents and send them out to wander other parts of the city.

It seems highly unlikely that many of those displaced people made it to the “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” clinics. And let’s be clear here, Mayor Faulconer is not entirely to blame for this crisis. This was a problem long before he got here and will likely remain an issue for the foreseeable future. However, the mayor’s policies and inaction has certainly hastened the problem. And while the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, it’s worth reminding our city officials that this is no longer just a regional story. This has long been a life or death issue and, still, not much has been done. It’s now a public health emergency, and these useless police raids on homeless people continue.

Now the eyes of the nation, the world, are on our leaders. What will they do? Will they try to spin their way out of this—now the second worst Hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. since the vaccine was introduced in 1995—with some clever marketing and catchy campaign names? Or will they finally do something?