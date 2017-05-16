Mayor’s revised budget proposal is a case of mo’ money, mo’ problems

As this issue was going to press, Mayor Faulconer released a revised $3.6 billion budget (he called it a “May Revise” at a Tuesday morning press conference) for fiscal year 2018. And while there weren’t many drastic changes in the budget other than the fact that it increased, there were some interesting amendments and additions that proved to be both encouraging and dispiriting.

Arts funding

The mayor initially called for a $4.7 million cut to the city’s Commission for Arts & Culture, which provides funding for various arts organizations around the county. Faulconer’s Tuesday revision restored some of that funding to the tune of $2.4 million. Broken down a little easier: Arts funding will still be cut by $2.3 million.

It could be easy to see this concession as a result of the public outcry over the cuts (see last week’s editorial), but this is Political Budgeting 101. That is, the person making the first move (Faulconer) proposes to slash something drastically, and when the other person (the public and the Dems on the City Council) says “No way!,” they find a way to compromise.

However, meeting in the middle in this case still means that some arts programs will suffer. Larry Baza, the chair of the Commission for Arts & Culture, told CityBeat on Tuesday that he does, indeed, see the mayor’s revision as a “small victory” and cited Councilmembers Lorie Zapf and David Alvarez as being particularly helpful in getting some of the funding restored.

“This is a step in the right direction,” says Baza, citing the original $4.7 million cut. “We all understand the city’s problems, but to be singled out for such a huge cut… What’s good about the revision is that he [Faulconer] heard the outcry from the people and the City Council.”

Baza says he isn’t sure whether Councilmembers Zapf or Alvarez will settle on the $2.3 million cut, but that he’s “hopeful and optimistic that we can do better.”

Police recruitment and retention

In a statement released on Tuesday, Faulconer was blasted by Brian Marvel, president of the San Diego Police Officers’ Association.

“The FY2018 Budget ‘May Revise’ announced this morning by the Mayor does not address concerns raised by the San Diego Police Officers Association about SDPD’s staffing struggles, nor does it respond to an immediate and growing consequence of low staffing: SDPD failing to consistently meet minimum patrol staffing levels,” read Marvel’s statement.

This comes only weeks after Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman sat before the City Council and attempted to explain why—despite a five-year plan to increase recruitment and retention—the SDPD had made no progress. While there were increases in the budget for the City Attorneys office, the only additional funds allocated to address the issue were $150,000 for a study on why the city can’t recruit and retain officers and another $100,000 to be spent on a national search to find Zimmerman’s replacement.

However, we can’t blame the mayor for not wanting to throw more money at the problem. With Zimmerman’s claims that 13 officers are leaving the SDPD every month and the SDPD already being 200 officers short of what is called for in the budget, the problem seems to be a matter of perception, not finances. As Councilmember Chris Ward eloquently put it during the Zimmerman hearing: “We’re funding more, but not increasing the staffing level.” Rather than simply taking Zimmerman’s word for it, a study could be helpful in diagnosing, exactly, why the city is having such a hard time with finding and keeping police officers.

Homelessness

Not much.

Despite the resignation of Faulconer’s (not a) homeless czar Stacie Spector and the public outcry over the increasingly awful state of the homeless situation, the only new addition to the mayor’s budget is a $66,038 expenditure for a new “Homeless Committee Consultant.” According to the budget, this new position will be in charge of consulting with the newly commissioned Select Committee on Homelessness, which will be chaired by Councilmember Ward and in charge of updating the city’s severely outdated Comprehensive Homeless Council Policy. It also states that the position “is for Fiscal Year 2018 only.”

Whether readers’ biggest concerns are about public safety, the arts or the dire homelessness situation, this budget—while certainly commendable in its fiscal responsibility and cautiousness—leaves a lot to be desired. It will be worth watching the City Council’s budget hearing on Thursday to see if the mayor gets any more pushback.