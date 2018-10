Midterm election cheat sheet

For those who missed picking up our election endorsements issue, here’s a quick cheat sheet for those who still love the feeling of heading to the polls on election day. Feel free to clip it out and take it with you. And while our endorsements are heavily researched and decidedly progressive, we hope that readers will take the time to research the candidates and measures for themselves. This is arguably one of the most important elections in modern history. Please treat it as such.

STATE OFFICES AND MEASURES

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

State Controller: Betty T. Yee

State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra

Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara

State Board of Equalization,4th District: Mike Schaefer

State Superintendent ofPublic Instruction: Tony Thurmond

State Senate, 36th District:Marggie Castellano

State Senate, 38th District: Jeff Griffith

State Senate, 40th District: Ben Hueso

State Assembly, 71st District:James Elia

State Assembly, 75th District:Alan Geraci

State Assembly, 76th District:Elizabeth Warren

State Assembly, 77th District:Sunday Gover

State Assembly, 78th District:Todd Gloria

State Assembly, 79th District:Shirley Weber

State Assembly, 80th District:Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

Prop. 1: Yes

Prop. 2: Yes

Prop. 3: No

Prop. 4: Yes

Prop. 5: No

Prop. 6: No

Prop. 7: Yes

Prop. 8: No

Prop. 10: Yes

Prop. 11: No

Prop. 12: Yes

FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senate: Kevin de León

U.S. House of Representatives,49th District: Mike Levin

U.S. House of Representatives,50th District: Ammar Campa-Najjar

U.S. House of Representatives,51st District: Juan Vargas

U.S. House of Representatives,52nd District: Scott Peters

U.S. House of Representatives,53rd District: Susan Davis

CITY AND COUNTY RACES AND MEASURES

Board of Supervisors, District 4:Nathan Fletcher

Board of Supervisors, District 5: Michelle Gomez

San Diego City Council, District 2:Jennifer Campbell

San Diego City Council, District 4: Monica Montgomery

San Diego City Council, District 6: Tommy Hough

San Diego City Council, District 8: Vivian Moreno

Judge of the Superior Court,Office No. 37: Matt Brower

San Diego Community College District Member, District A: Maria Nieto Senour

San Diego Community College District Member, District B: Kevin Beiser

San Diego Community College District Member, District C: Michael McQuary

San Diego Community College District Member, District C: Craig Milgram

San Diego Community College District Member, District E: Sean Elo

Measure A: Yes

Measure B: No

Measure C: No

Measure D: Yes

Measure E: No

Measure G: Yes

Measure H: No

Measure J: Yes

Measure K: Yes

Measure L: Yes

Measure M: Yes

Measure N: Yes

Measure Q (Chula Vista): Yes

Measure P (Del Mar): Yes

Measure R (Del Mar): No

Measure T (Del Mar): Yes

Measure U (Encinitas): Yes

Measure V (La Mesa): No

Measure W (National City): Yes

Measure X (Oceanside): Yes

Measure Y (Oceanside): No endorsement

Measure Z (Vista): Yes

Measure AA (Vista): Yes

Measure BB (Vista): No

Chula Vista Mayor: Mary Casillas Salas

Chula Vista City Attorney:Andrew Deddeh

Chula Vista City Council, District 1: Mark Bartlett

Chula Vista City Council, District 2: Jill Galvez

Imperial Beach Mayor: Serge Dedina

Imperial Beach City Council (pick two): Edward Spriggs and Paloma Aguirre

National City Mayor:Alejandra Sotelo-Solis

National City City Council (pick two): Candy Morales and Jose Rodriguez

Coronado City Council (pick two): Bill Sandke and Marvin Heinze

Carlsbad Mayor: Cori Schumacher

Carlsbad City Council, District 1: Barbara Hamilton

Carlsbad City Council, District 3: Priya Bhat-Patel

Del Mar City Council (pick two): Terry Gaasterland and Daniel J. Quirk

Solana Beach City Council (pick two): Kristi Becker and Shawn McClondon

Encinitas Mayor: Catherine Blakespear

Encinitas City Council, District 3: Jody Hubbard

Encinitas City Council, District 4: Joe Mosca

Escondido Mayor: Paul “Mac” McNamara

Escondido City Council, District 1: Consuelo Martinez

Escondido City Council, District 2: Vanessa Valenzuela

Vista Mayor: No endorsement

Poway Mayor: No endorsement

San Marcos Mayor: No endorsement

El Cajon Mayor: No endorsement

El Cajon City Council, District 1: No endorsement (but Gary Kendrick if we had to choose one)

La Mesa City Council (pick two): Dave Myers and Dr. Akilah Weber

Lemon Grove City Council (pick two):Kamaal Martin and Jennifer Mendoza