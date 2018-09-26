Mike Levin for the 49th

× Expand Mike Levin

The first time CityBeat ever ran into Mike Levin was in March 2017 shortly after he announced his candidacy for the democratic ticket in California’s 49th congressional district (which covers most of coastal North County and parts of Orange County). And when we spotted him, he was waving a book around at a packed Oceanside town hall for then-Rep. Darrell Issa. The book was Global Warming for Dummies.

“It was tongue-in-cheek to a certain degree with Issa, but it’s actually not a bad book,” said Levin when we asked him about the town hall. “And while I was only partially kidding with Issa, he really needs to read that book.”

While we doubt Issa ever read the book, that exchange between Issa and Levin—an environmental attorney and clean energy advocate—certainly resonated with the people in attendance.

It resonated with us as well. We can pat ourselves on the back in that we were the first local publication to write about Levin’s candidacy, but even we were surprised when he pulled off what many considered to be an upset victory in the primaries over more high profile Democrats. Now, with the margin of error taken into account, the race between Levin and State Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey is very close, with Levin holding a slight lead in what has historically been a reliably Republican district. We spoke with Levin at length about some of the issues he plans to address if he’s elected in November.

On his support of universal healthcare: “We need to have a dialogue about our values and priorities as a country. Do we find it morally acceptable that millions of people cannot afford or get access to quality healthcare, including things like mental health care and women’s healthcare? What do we value as a society? For me, it comes down to a basic moral issue. That everyone in the United States should have access to quality and affordable healthcare.”

On taking care of veterans: “Republicans like to talk a good game, but we have a ton of active duty, reserve, retirees, vets in our district, and what I hear a lot are people that are serving and then coming back and they’re having a tough time making it and finding work or being able to afford housing. Or they’re being buried in debt and the Trump administration has actually made it tougher for veterans, not easier, by removing some of the protections against predatory lending against veterans… I want to see increased housing through the VASH voucher program for our veterans… I have pledged that I will have a full-time veteran with local military experience who is part of our district’s staff and whose responsibility is to be a liaison with the veteran, active duty, retiree and reserves community.”

On immigration and DACA: “Dreamers are hard, extremely hard-working, extremely smart contributing members to our economy and to our society. And for us to treat them so poorly… and my opponent, my opponent [Harkey] wants for them to never get a path to citizenship, even the Dreamers… Let’s take back the House, take back the Senate and let’s revisit comprehensive immigration reform. I’ll be honest, that probably won’t be Trump as president who signs that, but in the near term, let’s get the DREAM Act done.”

Still, it’s Levin’s commitment to bringing environmentalism back to the forefront that, in our opinion, should make him the most appealing candidate for progressives and independents. In our interview, he became visibly agitated when talking about the ongoing issue of what to do with the nuclear waste at San Onofre, but it was easy to discern that the agitation was mainly due to the lack of action to solve the problem. His work as an environmental attorney and advocate, not to mention his diplomatic assertiveness, could serve to hopefully convince other Congressional legislators that climate change and environmentalism is, and has historically been, a bipartisan issue and should be again.

“I didn’t see nearly enough discussion about climate change in the 2016 election, either on the federal level or in the district. I was committed from the beginning and will continue to be committed to making it a core element of my service.”

We fully endorse Mike Levin for Congress in the 49th District and encourage everyone from La Jolla to Dana Point to vote for him.