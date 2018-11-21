Navigating a road to nowhere

× Expand Kevin Faulconer

Gone are the days where I could unflinchingly criticize Mayor Faulconer for his lack of leadership when it came to San Diego’s seemingly unending homelessness crisis. Sure, it only took a public health crisis and the resulting 20 deaths from that crisis to really get the ball rolling, but over a year later, the mayor seems to be, at the least, determined to leave some kind of legacy when it comes to homelessness.

The task now, it seems, is whether or not he’s making the right moves and whether that legacy will be one of success or one that citizens look back on as too-little, too-late. And as new city councilmembers are sworn in on Dec. 10, and begin a session in which one in which Democrats will have a 6-3, veto-proof supermajority, many have speculated that Faulconer will be a lame duck for his remaining two years in office. That is, it will be much more difficult to get anything he wants moving forward.

Luckily for the mayor, he did receive one more gift this past Tuesday from some of the outgoing members of the council. On a

“We’ve seen the largest expansion of homeless services in city history over the past year with new bridge shelters, safe parking opportunities and a new storage facility,” said the mayor in a released statement. “Every individual has a unique situation and we must provide a variety of approaches to truly help people. The Housing Navigation Center will play a key role in coordinating those services under one roof and help folks find the support they need.”

The key word here though is “housing.” As with many divided votes in the council this past year, this one came down to the vote of outgoing Council President Myrtle Cole, who lost her reelection bid to Monica Montgomery earlier this month. And while it could be easy to speculate that this was Cole’s last gift to the mayor, who endorsed her campaign, the fight over the facility is not over. FHCSD is being given $1.5 million for the first year of operations in the new facility, which is set to open early next year. However, come November 2019, a very different city council will get to decide whether to renew FHCSD’s contract.

The four nay votes on the council came from Barbara Bry, Chris Ward, David Alvarez and Georgette Gomez. Ward, in particular, was pointed in his criticisms.

“The departure from the original concept of this Navigation Center compared to what has been narrowly approved today is extremely disappointing,” said Ward in a statement after the vote. “This no longer aspires to be a one-stop, low–barrier shelter model with access to multiple providers and on-site services, targeting the chronically homeless and those living in encampments. Instead, this proposal will provide zero additional shelter beds, zero additional housing units and zero additional services for our vulnerable population.”

Ward, who also served on his last meeting as Chair of the Select Committee on Homelessness this past week, continued his criticisms.

“Experience has proven that our biggest need is identifying and producing housing into which we can successfully navigate homeless clients. Until we address the amount of housing available to all San Diegans, this concept—from inception to conclusion—will continue to be a navigation center to nowhere.”

And yes, without more housing, it really is somewhat disingenuous to open a “housing navigation center.” And while there has been progress on permanent supportive housing—including the announcement on Monday of a planned 21-unit homeless veteran housing facility in Barrio Logan made from shipping containers—I’m not sure what purpose a navigation center will serve other than to, perhaps, help navigate out homeless citizens to physical and behavioral health centers. But without a place to call home, such a center will only serve to navigate them back out onto the street.