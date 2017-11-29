Net neutrality for kids

Over the holiday weekend, I had to speak with a child I barely knew for an extended period of time. Like most kids these days, this particular one was often glued to his tablet. We pleasantly ignored each other for as long as we could—he tapping vigorously on his screen; me, scrolling through Instagram and Twitter as if to find anything other than turkey pics and #thankful tweets.

Then, disaster struck! The wifi in the house briefly went out, and the kid couldn’t play his games anymore. I wasn’t completely insensitive to his plight and offered to let him use my phone. He politely declined and proceeded to just hover over me to look at my endless scroll of turkey shots on IG. I scrolled past a photo that had been circulating on social media showing a tiered system of internet price options. The photo was made famous by Ro Khanna, who tweeted it as an example of the importance of net neutrality, which the five-member Federal Communications Commission has threatened to scale back.

“What’s that,” asked the boy, likely curious because the picture included app logos he was familiar with.

“Uh, well…” I started.

Shit… how do I explain net neutrality to this kid?

“OK, so back in my day…”

Nope, not gonna start like that.

I backtracked and realigned my approach, desperate to not talk down to this kid. I explained to him that for years, people have paid to have internet but that, once they had it, they were free to go to any website they wanted to and (in hopes of making the gibberish spewing out of my mouth more relatable to him) play whatever games they wanted. This was called net neutrality, meaning that whatever company provided your internet service, they would, for the most part, remain indifferent when it came to customers’ online activities.

Even though the kid was technically behind me, I could sense his eyes glazing over. Fearing I was losing him and an important life lesson might be lost, I tried to engage.

“What game were you just playing?”

“Dune!” he responded. It should be noted that the exclamation point is not for emphasis. The game really is called Dune!.

“OK, so there are some people in the world that think whoever gives you internet should also be free to restrict what games you play or only give you a certain amount of time to play them,” I said, trying to simplify it as best I could. “Some people think that if this happens, people wouldn’t be able to play the games they love or go on Facebook as much as they’d like. They’d have to pay extra.”

Again, eye glaze and silence.

“What if someone told you that you couldn’t play Dune! anymore. Or that you could play it, but it would work slow or crash a lot.”

“You can’t be slow in Dune!,” he replied. “You have to be fast.”

“I noticed that. You were very fast,” I said, finally turning around to face him. “So let’s say your mom only has a certain amount of money to spend on internet every month. She might have to choose to have access to the parts of the internet that would only help you with school, because that’s all she could afford. That would mean some of your games would run slow. Some might not work at all.”

I knew this wasn’t entirely true, at least not in the short term. The tiered pic that Khanna posted was a bit of a misnomer. It was actually a pic of data plans offered by a mobile carrier in Portugal. That is, it didn’t restrict what sites the customer could go to per se, just that some sites and apps (Snapchat for the €4.99 social plan and Spotify for the €4.99 music plan, for example) would run smoothly because they were part of a data plan package. Other sites and apps that weren’t part of these plans would be subject to data overages. Still, some believe that this kind of system is a slippery slope toward more noticeable and restrictive internet plans.

“So yeah, a day might come where your friends might all be playing a game, and you can’t play it because you don’t have the same internet service as they do.”

“That’s stupid,” he snapped.

“Yeah, kid. You’re telling me,” I said. “Now go tell your mom.”