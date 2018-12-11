New city council, who dis?

New city council president Georgette Gomez

To be honest, I was going to save this preview (of sorts) of the upcoming San Diego City Council session for our year-end issue, but with the new councilmembers being sworn in on Monday and a new Council President (Georgette Gomez), I felt it was time to take a look at some of our city’s ongoing issues and offer a few predictions for 2019.

The convention center expansion

Mayor Faulconer wants a special election for his convention center plan, which would raise the hotel tax in order to fund an expansion. Some of those funds would also be diverted to infrastructure and homeless programs. The mayor wants it sooner rather than later (read: not 2020, of which it is currently scheduled to appear on the ballot). But with the city council already having handed him his hat back in August, and with one less Republican on the council, the prospects of a special election in 2019 are, as U-T columnist Michael Smolens aptly put it on Sunday, “dim.”

Prediction: If the hotel tax initiative made it to the ballot as is, it would need a two-thirds majority from voters to pass. It is likely the mayor will at least attempt to make some concessions with the council in January in order to get his special election. Even so, it’s likely he’ll be rejected yet again. A convention center expansion initiative will not appear on ballots until November 2020. Thank you, next.

Homelessness

The problem remains simple on the surface: a housing-first model is the way to go when it comes to the issue of homelessness. Problem is, there’s little to any housing.

All three new councilmembers (Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Jennifer Campbell) have said that homelessness and housing are two of their top issues to address. Moreno, in particular, has a vested interest in the issue of homelessness, since her district includes Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights and Logan Heights, which has seen an uptick in homelessness and is now the location of a recently opened homeless storage facility. And while she told CityBeat back in October that “the city of San Diego has a lot of buildings that we could see as potential sites to house the homeless population,” a lot of those buildings are in her district. It will be interesting to see how she traverses between possible solutions and community concerns.

Prediction: The time for NIMBYism is over. The council’s unanimous vote in October to add 1,000 new housing units by 2021 was a good start, as was their recent allocation of $14 million in state HEAP (Homeless Emergency Aid Program) funds, but it’s a drop in the bucket. With the County Board of Supervisors seemingly more open (and having at least one progressive voice in Nathan Fletcher) to loosening the purse strings when it comes to homelessness funding, the city council will need to make bold decisions in the coming year. The month to watch out for though? That would be around March, when we expect the council will vote on whether to continue funding the temporary bridge shelters. Expect some of the newer council members to bring up the recent flooding at the East Village shelter. And with the downtown homeless navigation center approved in November, it’s expected that President Gomez will keep her word when she said back in September that she would not vote to fund the bridge shelters again.

Short-term vacation rentals

Back in July, the city council rejected a proposal by the mayor and instead voted 6-3 to drastically overhaul the city’s laws concerning STVRs. The decision by the council to all but ban STVRs (which would have begun in 2019) backfired on them big time. When faced with the possibility of having to place their restrictions on a future ballot—with AirBnB backing the counter-movement—the council rescinded the decision only four months later.

Prediction: No one will be happy with the final product and a compromise will be hard to come by. What might work for one district just isn’t restrictive enough for another. The mayor’s office has said that they’re working on a possible solution. Councilmember Campbell—whose district includes the STVR-saturated Mission Beach area—will have a particularly difficult time navigating this issue, but she has said that it’s one of her top priorities. The issue also has affordable housing implications, in that if someone is renting a room or property out as an STVR, that’s one less unit of long-term housing. We expect that to be the prevailing attitude in the more progressive city council and whether it’s a ballot initiative or some kind of mayor/council compromise, it can’t continue to remain the “Wild West,” as Campbell’s predecessor Lorie Zapf called it.

Next issue: The budget, affordable housing/rents, and transportation/climate