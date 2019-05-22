North Park changing lanes

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs North Park Planning Committee meeting

"Opinions are my own.”

It’s not uncommon to see this phrase or something similar on the social media accounts of journalists. The hope, or at least the intention, is that the public is smart enough to distinguish that it’s the writer’s opinion and not the overall stance of the publication itself. But most people simply don’t care to acknowledge this fact. They’d rather assume that the writer speaks for the entire publication if they write some ridiculous opinion on Twitter.

Trust me, that’s not the case.

Take, for example, North Park’s controversy du jour: the protected bike lanes that are set to be installed along 30th Street from Juniper Street (at the border of South Park) all the way to Howard Avenue. Last Tuesday, as we were going to press, the 13-member North Park Planning Committee met to formalize a recommendation on which options they were prepared to endorse. There were a number of options to choose from, including ones for buffered bike lanes and bike lanes that were adjacent to “floating” parking spaces (away from the curb) for cars.

Judging by the residents and concerned citizens that showed up to Tuesday’s meeting, this is one of the most divisive and contentious issues I’ve seen in quite a while. For well over two hours, the anger was palpable with complaints ranging from safety concerns for those who would now have to walk further to their apartments or homes, to why the city didn’t give residents ample opportunity to voice their concerns about what would happen after the city completed its 30th Street Pipeline Replacement Project.

To be fair to those angry and annoyed residents, their concerns are valid and it did seem like the plans were steamrolled through rather quickly. The lamentations and complaints of business owners were particularly affecting. Kent Snyder, the manager of Paras Newsstand on the corner of 30th and University Avenue, said bike lanes would “severely impact” his business.

And yet, many North Park businesses are embracing the idea of bike lanes, as evidenced by the endorsement of North Park Main Street, a business improvement organization. In the end, the elected North Park Planning Committee voted to support the protected options. On Thursday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer all but made it official with a statement and a staff directive to implement the bike lanes.

But the vast majority of the contention is coming from one particular issue: the loss of an estimated 420 parking spaces all along 30th Street. I share this concern. Not only do I live in an affected area, but parking in my neighborhood is already hard to come by. What’s more, the CityBeat offices are located in the heart of North Park, a block away from 30th and University. The loss of that many spaces is bound to cause short-term problems and frustration among residents and businesses.

But.

While I don’t own a bike, nor am I in the market for one, I fully support the implementation of the protected bike lanes. Many CityBeat staffers do not agree with me. I acknowledge the fact that I’m privileged enough to where I can walk to our office every day, and I know this is not the reality for the vast majority of the employees who work at North Park businesses.

However, I’ve seen this neighborhood go through a number of changes in the 20 years I’ve lived here. It wasn’t so long ago that our fine-dining establishment was a 99-cents-a-slice pizza joint (now Alexander’s on 30th) and our bar options were limited (there’s now a brewery, bar or nightclub on seemingly every corner).

To get some perspective, I spoke with Katherine Hon, secretary of the North Park Historical Society. She cited a number of projects over the last century that proved to be controversial. Like many residents, she is concerned for local businesses, but she also reminded me that North Park’s inception was founded on the “seamless integration of commercial and residential,” and that past changes almost always “created tension.”

There is a lot of speculation about the bike lanes, but that’s precisely what it is: speculation. What we do have is evidence and case studies from other cities showing that these kinds of infrastructure projects actually help local businesses. They also serve to raise property values, cut down overall congestion and improve the overall quality of living.

It’s going to be frustrating. Sacrifices will inevitably have to be made. I do not speak for everyone here at CityBeat, but in the end, I think the bike lanes will prove to be an excellent implementation and one that will only make our neighborhood, and city, better.