Oh, Mickey, you’re so blind

On Monday, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations [AFL-CIO] took control of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, subsequently kicking out its president, Mickey Kasparian, as well as other leaders.

Finally, an ounce of justice was sprinkled into the shit stew Kasparian had stirred up over the past few months.

Previously, Kasparian was a labor leader applauded for his efforts. But in December 2016, his former employee at United Food and Commercial Workers [UFCW] Local 135, Sandy Naranjo, filed a lawsuit against him, citing gender discrimination, physical disability discrimination and wrongful termination. Then came a lawsuit from another employee, Isabel Vasquez, accusing Kasparian of sexual harassment. Kasparian hit the trifecta when a third employee, Anabel Arauz, filed another case for discrimination and harassment. Throughout, Kasparian stuck to his self-righteous guns, denying allegations. So, local union workers and elected officials, including former councilmember Donna Frye and and current councilmember David Alvarez, demanded an independent investigation, which led to Kasparian’s removal Monday.

“To see the way he’s been running the labor councils come to light, I’m very excited,” Naranjo told CityBeat. “[The AFL-CIO] saw his abuse of power and knew that he had to be removed.”

But, not so fast.

Kasparian’s knee-jerk reaction to the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council’s decision was to create a new labor council under his leadership. Enter the San Diego Working Families Council. Rather than taking the fall, Kasparian clawed for power and convinced seven labor unions, including his own UFCW Local 135 (the largest in the county), to break away and join his council.

“Labor is all about solidarity, and he just opened the door for divide and conquer,” Naranjo said. “No way are our workers going to benefit from a division. There’s no, no way.”

By branching off, Kasparian maintains a chokehold on the system while further delegitimizing organized labor and undermining a union’s mission.

“When your labor union is a member of the local AFL-CIO labor council, they have power, meaning that if [the union] is going to go on strike, that labor council is going to help with resources,” Naranjo said. “But now that they aren’t members of this local body that represents over 200 unions… those workers are not going to have that same power anymore.”

They could have, if Kasparian could have just walked away and left UFCW Local 135 and the other unions that now comprise San Diego Working Families Council alone. But, that’s just not the way of a narcissist.