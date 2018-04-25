OK, it’s time for one of these Democrats to go

I’m not always prophetic on this page, but when I am… *pats self on back*

Back in February, I speculated on whether or not it was a good idea for politicians and organizations to endorse candidates so early in the primary season. The conclusion I came to was that it couldn’t hurt given that California has a non-partisan primary where voters can vote for any candidate in either party, and whichever two candidates get the most votes will go on to be on the ballot in November. And, as I stated then, it’s not inconceivable that the Democrats running in the 49th Congressional District (aka Darrell Issa’s House seat) could split or spread the vote so thin in June, that two Republican candidates would end up on the ballot in November.

This argument has since gone from Chicken Little-type conjecture to a very real possibility. Both the U-T and KPBS have since speculated about such a scenario. Now, the Associated Press has caught wind of the story, running a piece on Monday with Democratic strategist Katie Merrill quoted as saying that recent super PAC conducted polls show that Democratic shutouts in the primaries are a real possibility. She went on to call such a scenario an “unintended consequence of increased Democratic enthusiasm.” The hosts of Pod Save America were practically begging a Democratic candidate to drop out on their podcast on Monday.

Meanwhile, I fully expect the Republicans to come out of their May 4 state convention with an endorsed candidate. Of the 16(!) candidates currently running in the 49th, Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey and Assemblymember Rocky Chávez are the clear GOP frontrunners (sorry Kristin Gaspar, but your lame attempt to ride Trump’s coattails doesn’t seem to be panning out). The Democratic side is still murky, with four candidates (Doug Applegate, Mike Levin, Paul Kerr and Sara Jacobs) all placing in the top six in a recent 10News/Union-Tribune poll.

On the surface, this sounds great, until it’s pointed out that the margin of error in that poll is five percent, and that if one or even two of the Democrats were not there, it’s likely Applegate or Levin would be in the overall lead. Think of it this way: If the Republicans come out of their convention with a clear choice of who their candidate is going to be (my money is on Chávez despite the fact that Harkey was endorsed by Issa), that means that candidate will get a nice bump in the polls. Now for the sake of argument, let’s say it’s Chávez. That would put him at 21 percent of a 16-person field. Now, sensing that she could still place second, Harkey decides to stay in the race, while the remaining Democratic candidates all vie for progressive votes.

It’s time for one or two of the main Democratic candidates to drop out. One thing the GOP has going for them is that they often put the party over themselves, and it’s time for Democrats to do the same. The midterms are just too important. If they don’t decide soon, then they’ll all be considered villains on June 5 and even more so on Nov. 6.