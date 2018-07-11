× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Gloria / instagram Todd Gloria at the Families Belong Together march

This year’s San Diego Pride theme is “Persist with Pride” and I can’t think of a slogan more apt in the age of Trump. With the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh looming and the hard-earned rights of all LGBTQ people potentially in jeopardy, we sat down with former city councilmember and interim mayor, and current state assemblymember Todd Gloria to discuss LGBTQ community issues including homelessness, immigration, gun control and, yes, persisting with pride.

CityBeat: The theme of this year’s San Diego Pride Festival is “Persist with Pride.” The community has come so far in the past decade, but how important is it that we keep fighting for issues of equality moving forward?

Todd Gloria: It’s hard to put into words. The current administration has made clear that the rights we’ve won are still fragile. It feels like it was just a few days ago that I was with community members celebrating the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and here we are now with transgender troops being excluded from the military.

We have come a long way, but we have powerful forces that are now in a position to do extreme harm to our community. I fear that many of the rights we’ve won have not fully ingrained themselves into our nation’s culture and so they remain vulnerable, hence the need to persist.

As far as some of these issues though, what do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the community or under threat?

Well, I’m a believer of an expansive view of LGBTQ issues, but in my mind, it’s immigration. Many members of our community have sought asylum in the United States. There are so many countries in the world where we are still illegal and just being ourselves is punishable by death. To an extent, the Trump administration is trying to eliminate asylum status, or to make it so difficult for people who do have legitimate claims not to seek due process when it comes to asylum claims. That’s a real threat to us.

There are many members of our community who are undocumented so when we’re talking about them, we’re also talking about us. For many people, LGBTQ rights are not a direct issue for them. But I’ve always felt that we have to take the incredible skills we have—of organization, protest and fundraising—that we should put those skills to work for other social justice causes as well. It seems like every corner of social equality is under attack by the Trump administration and that means this community must be engaged in every one of those fights, because they either directly impact them or because it’s our responsibility to help them.

You’ve had your name on a lot of legislation this year. In terms of immigration and DACA, is there anything you’re working on to address or fight back against the administration’s policies?

It’s interesting we’re talking about this, because I just had lunch with a DACA recipient and it was truly heartbreaking. It’s so particularly painful because she went from having no status, to having some kind of status, to now being vulnerable again. I’m extremely mindful of the folks who are LGBTQ and the potential risk of them being sent to a country they may know nothing about. Not only that, but the possibility they may be sent to a country that is extremely hostile toward them, sometimes to the point of even being homicidal against them.

In terms of what we’re doing in Sacramento, there’s of course SB 54 [the “California Values Act”], which shows that we’re not complicit in the deportation machine that is the Trump administration. Beyond that, there are other efforts to give some level of normalcy to the people who are here without papers. I’m thinking about issuing drivers licenses and things like health care. One of the things that we’ve done with the budget this year was to provide additional health care to the uninsured, who are predominantly undocumented.

Another tangential thing that comes to mind, but does speak to the LGBTQ community, is the bill I did last year around HIV modernization [HB 239]. California had these pretty Draconian laws that were passed in some rather dark times that gave people with HIV criminal status even if they didn’t infect anybody. For some folks, a criminal record could mean deportation. By changing that law—and making California the leader in the U.S. on modernizing these laws to reflect the science and practices of the times—we will reduce HIV transmission by having folks be less fearful of their status.

It’s been over two years since the Pulse nightclub massacre. I know that you co-introduced Assembly Bill 2103, which would put new limits on conceal/carry permits, but it’s still in committee, yes?

[sighs] Yes, it is. I think we just have to set a floor vote, but we’re nearly there. Then it’ll head to the Senate and hopefully to the governor’s desk for his signature.

How confident are you that a bill that restricts conceal/carry permits will actually stay on the books, especially when it’s highly likely to be legally challenged by the gun lobby?

Yes, I’m confident it will stay on the books, mostly because there’s far more aggressive legislation that has passed or been approved by voters despite the objections of the NRA and others. Still, we may be a deep blue state, but each of these things is a fight and still a struggle... And in many ways, the president has emboldened these voices that might think that it’s OK for people to walk around in public with a loaded gun despite the fact that they have no training and no qualifications. So I’m optimistic about it overcoming legal challenges, but certainly advocacy from everyday San Diegans, whether it’s a letter to their senator or to the governor, would be appreciated.

Homelessness is arguably the biggest crisis in San Diego and it’s a huge issue for the LGBTQ community. Do you think enough is being done on the local level when it comes to homeless outreach for LGBTQ citizens? And what more can be done?

Well, there are definitely things being done, but surely more is needed. There are measures that will be on the ballot to inject more resources into the homelessness crisis, but we absolutely must do more.

And just as immigration is an LGBTQ issue, homelessness is especially a huge issue in our community. A lot of focus has been on the youth, but it’s also true for seniors. These are folks that broke down doors and who couldn’t get permits for Pride parades. They’re now in their golden years and often didn’t have the structural or family support that younger people have.

Yes, but a lot of this comes down to housing, and for the community, it can still be hard to find housing because of discrimination or financial burdens. This is especially true for the trans community. I know you chaired the Assembly Select Committee on Housing Affordability, but things still seem to be getting worse in San Diego and with no end in sight. Can you be more specific on what Sacramento can do about housing affordability?

People are tempted to classify housing as simply a local issue. I think the legislation I’m working on in Sacramento will be impactful, but I think all of it is secondary to a city development services director that has a can-do attitude, as well as a mayor and city council that want to build more housing. We’ve seen this in communities across the state and that’s part of why it truly is a statewide issue. This is not just a San Diego problem, it’s a statewide problem so solutions have to be state-focused in nature.

There’s a bill that I worked on with San Diego City Councilmember Georgette Gomez to try to develop more housing for low- and middle-income housing. I hear from folks all the time that they make too much money to qualify for a rental assistance program, but they make too little to rent one of these places... There’s just nothing being done. The city’s housing report was issued two weeks ago, and it said they only built something like 33 units for middle-income people in the last seven years. That’s nuts! It’s only getting worse. People are rightly concerned about budget deficits and pension deficits, but rarely discuss the housing deficit. We’re in a state where we should be building 200,000 units of housing a year and we’re only building about 80,000. That accumulates over the years to where it’s not just the homeless population that gets squeezed out but the middle-income people as well.

Getting back to what we’re doing in Sacramento… We can provide the cities with more subsidies for subsidized housing, but whether or not they can overcome neighborhood objections to those projects that need to be built in those communities, that takes some intestinal fortitude that we’re hoping they have.

You mentioned Councilmember Gomez, but who else do you think is doing a particularly good job on a local level fighting for LGBTQ issues? Who are the future leaders of the community?

We’ve had a lot of young people step up in key leadership positions. There’s Cara Dessert, who is now leading the San Diego LGBT Community Center. There’s also Fernando Z. Lopez, who’s taken over as executive director of San Diego Pride. They’re really exciting choices. Both are people of color and they’re relatively young, so while I might not go so far as to count myself as a peer to them, it’s still exciting.

When it comes to Cara Dessert, it’s hard to follow up a giant like Delores Jacobs, who ran the Center so well for something like over two decades, but I have a lot of confidence in Cara. Plus, her background is in immigration work, which will be very beneficial in making sure our community protects every member of that community.