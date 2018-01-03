Preparing myself for 2018 disappointments

It’s not a huge secret that my background is in arts and music journalism so I spent the majority of 2017 trying to play catch-up when it comes to local politics. Still, neither myself or the rest of the CityBeat staff were truly prepared for the amount of futile sighing and cursing coming from the inside of my office this past year.

And while I’d love to believe that the Virginia and Alabama elections are a sign of things to come, I don’t share the same enthusiasm when it comes to local races and elections. For example, I believe…

One of the gas tax repeal initiatives will make it on the November ballot, and it will pass. According to many economic forecasts, gas prices are going to climb this year, which, come November, will only make the sound of tax repeal sound all the more enticing. There are two different repeals in the signature gathering process (one of them comes courtesy of failed mayoral candidate Carl DeMaio) and, according to a recent column in The Sacramento Bee, 52 percent of likely voters already approve of a repeal. The 2016 passage of the Proposition H bond will help locally with infrastructure projects, but not enough. It’s also likely that such a gas tax repeal initiative will serve to bring out a lot of Republican voters in November, which will only help with…

Rep. Duncan Hunter being reelected. I mean, I’m not sure how it is that a guy with multiple ethics investigations is even considered a safe bet to be reelected in the 50th district, but here we are. Putting aside the fact that Hunter has become a local punchline for his vaping enthusiasm and for flying a pet rabbit cross-country using campaign cash, he’s still running in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-to-1. There are currently five Dems lined up to challenge Hunter in November, and while we love the progressiveness of candidates such as Ammar Campa-Najjar and Pierre “Pete” Beauregard, it’s Jamul businessman and former Navy SEAL Josh Butner who probably stands the best chance to beat Hunter. Of course, he’ll likely be weeded out in the primaries and Hunter will narrowly retain his seat. Unfortunately, that will also likely be the case with…

Both Board of Supervisors seats remaining Republican. Ron Roberts (District 4) and Bill Horn (District 5) are termed out. It’s likely that another white, Republican male will replace Horn in his largely GOP district, which includes places like Oceanside and Escondido. This is what makes the District 4 election all the more compelling. This district encompasses most of the city of San Diego and La Jolla. There, we have Democratic names such as Lori Saldaña, Nathan Fletcher, Omar Passons and Ken Malbrough, but the GOP already has its candidate in former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis. Fletcher has received a lot of early endorsements, but Passons is making things interesting. The sad fact is that the more time there’s not a clear-cut Democratic candidate, the more time Dumanis will have to tout her qualifications. What’s more, she could likely win on name recognition alone given that most of the electorate: a.) Probably doesn’t know what the Board of Supervisors even does; b.) Will vote on the technically non-partisan office based solely on Dumanis’ name recognition, and; c.) Is oblivious to the fact that Dumanis pretty much retired from the D.A.’s office under a cloud of scandal. Yes, this is the race that keeps me up at night. Well, that and…

Darrell Issa being relected. Yes, I fully expect that the House’s wealthiest representative will bankroll another narrow victory. He safely voted against the GOP tax cuts knowing full well the cuts would pass without his support and that said cuts would financially benefit him immensely. The three major Democratic contenders for the seat are either too progressive (Mike Levin) or too run-of-the-mill (Doug Applegate), and the one who could pull in some major dollars, Sara Jacobs (the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs), is only 28 years old. Expect whoever comes out of the primaries victorious to be bombarded with negative ads that they just won’t be able to match.

I’d love to be wrong about all of these. Of course, I’m also one of the few progressives that predicted that Trump would win. I don’t point this or any of these things so that I can say “I told you so” later. I point it out solely to offer readers a vision of the worst-case scenario, in hopes that they will keep fighting throughout the year.