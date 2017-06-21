San Diego is not a sports town

"This is not a city known for its collective brainpower. These people are easy marks. We’re talking about a city that has all the grace and charm of a Margaritaville chain restaurant on its best day. They took literal paradise and turned it into a paved-over Navy base, filled with aggressive douchebros in pooka shell necklaces grabbing asses outside a bunch of overpriced Gaslamp Quarter fusion restaurants. This place is Colorado Springs on the Pacific… God dammit, now I’m mad. Think of all the good tacos wasted on these imbeciles.”

If readers have never caught Drew Magary’s annual NFL previews on Deadspin, I highly encourage that they do so immediately. Not-so-lovingly titled “Why Your Team Sucks,” Magary rants and raves about the atrociousness of all 32 professional football teams while also throwing in his own salty commentary like the quote above. This particular rant was about how San Diegans would inevitably bow down to Dean Spanos and the NFL overlords in order to keep the Chargers.

However acerbic the columns may be, they are almost always filled with some LOL-worthy moments. While it’s certainly easy to get defensive when it comes to commentary like this, it’s immensely satisfying that we, as San Diegans, ended up proving Magary wrong. We did not bow down to Spanos and company. We stood up to the NFL and rightly rejected the deeply flawed and highly deceptive 2016 Chargers stadium measure despite Mayor Faulconer’s somewhat tentative endorsement.

So why am I bringing up all this ancient history? Because on Monday, I had to sit through nearly four hours of face-burning, eye-glazing testimony and public endorsements for the SoccerCity development. Despite the fact that the City Council had already made up its mind to reject the mayor’s call for a special election in November of this year (instead, voting unanimously to hold it in 2018), citizen after citizen after citizen got up to the podium to plead, plod and even verbally punish the council for being so short-sighted.

There was Diane Scavuzzo, a transplant from New York and the editor of the Goal Nation website, who showed a video montage of soundbites from, among others, the mayor of Portland professing the huge success of the city’s MLS team.

“I urge you to give this opportunity a chance. MLS cannot wait for San Diego. We need to size this opportunity and not kick a gift horse in the mouth,” said Scavuzzo, echoing the spin that SoccerCity supporters have claimed that if the city doesn’t vote in 2017, then MLS will not come to San Diego.

“You should do it now. I’ve seen first hand what a team can do for a city. For its citizens, it offers a sense of belonging, camaraderie and a place to come together. It’s a source of civic pride,” said Judith Olson, a Chicago transplant and lifelong Cubs fan.

Look, I don’t doubt that an MLS team would be a great thing for San Diego (especially if we go with that Footy McFooty Face nickname), but let’s be clear about something that this city has been in denial about for a long time: San Diego is not a sports town. We’re not known nationally for our sports teams, and we’re certainly not known for our sports enthusiasm. Yes, we have some diehard Padres fans and, up until recently, some true (powder) blue Chargers fans, but when stadium plan after stadium plan is rejected, it has to sink in that that the vast majority of the city just doesn’t care.

What’s more, we’re a city made up of a lot transplants. According to a 2016 study on talent migration conducted by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the San Diego region added 161,000 migrants from 2013 to 2014. Of those migrants, 41,710 moved from a different state and 28,391 moved from a different county in California. It’s not unreasonable to assume that these people who moved here also bring their sports alliances with them. Been to a Cubs/Padres game recently? Remember when the Chargers would play a team like Green Bay or the Raiders? Qualcomm may as well have just been renamed Lambeau Field 2.

This isn’t a new trend. Meeting someone who was born and raised here happens about as often as a chupacabra sighting. So yes, so while there are certainly plenty of born-and-bred San Diego sports fans, most locals are fans of another team. Need further proof? I’m a Braves fan. The editor before me was an Orioles fan. Before him? A Dodgers fan.

But in the end, we are leaving a much more important sports legacy. One where we are standing up to greedy NFL owners and rejecting half-baked MLS stadium measures. We are setting a benchmark that regular citizens will not be bullied by corporations such as the NFL and MLS. By having the SoccerCity election in 2018, we are allowing everyone, transplant or not, to have their say.

That’s just smart. Must be all the tacos.