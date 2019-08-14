San Diego mayor: Round 1

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs From left: Barbara Bry, Todd Gloria, Tasha Williamson

For those of us who remember the days of the high school debate team, we might remember that debates are often judged by three criteria: delivery, structure and argumentation.

By these standards, there was no clear winner on Friday evening at a San Diego Mayoral Forum hosted by the San Diego County Democratic Party. In fact, if I were to judge solely by this formula, all three candidates (City Councilmember Barbara Bry, State Assemblymember Todd Gloria and San Diego Compassion Project co-founder/community advocate Tasha Williamson) came away with something of a win. Here’s a breakdown:

Structure: Barbara Bry

Fresh off her votes for affordable housing plan updates and calling for a moratorium on e-scooters, Bry was calculating and methodical in her arguments. In fact, I’ll even go so far as to say she won the debate overall, but this was not entirely her doing. Bry reminded the audience of the reasons why she has made some of her more unpopular stances (at least with the YIMBY crowd and housing advocates). She laid out, rather convincingly, that her decisions are informed by her experience as someone who is in San Diego working on these issues every day.

“I want to make sure we make decisions for San Diego, not Sacramento,” Bry said, referring to Gloria’s current position.

Still, Bry saved her biggest counter-punch until the very end when she claimed that Gloria had opened a “Todd Gloria for Assembly 2020” committee in addition to his mayoral committee.

“Mr. Gloria, I want to know what office you are running for,” Bry said, knowing full well that it was a mic-drop moment and that Gloria would not have the opportunity to respond. I think the allusion was clear enough: Bry thinks Gloria’s heart is still in Sacramento and isn’t fully invested in his bid for mayor.

Argumentation: Todd Gloria

Gloria was poised and professional, laying out logical, deductive arguments that have made him the current frontrunner for the Democrats. Where he contrasted himself the most was pointing out actual legislation he’d either written or helped pass in the assembly.

Whereas Bry was keen on laying out hypothetical plans for what she’d do as mayor when it came to issues such as homelessness, housing and climate change, Gloria had something he could point to as having actually done something, albeit on the state level with a democratic legislature and governor.

“iPads are not going to solve this problem. More housing is going to solve this problem,” Gloria shot back at Bry after she said she’d like to see more social workers with iPads on the ground to talk to homeless citizens. This provided a nice segue for Gloria to lay out some of his accomplishments in the assembly.

Gloria did stumble, however, when he accused Bry of exploiting the story of a woman’s near-fatal injuries from an e-scooter accident.

“You shouldn’t politicize someone’s tragedy to win a mayor’s race,” Gloria said, drawing boos from the crowd. To be fair, many of those boos came from Bry supporters, but Bry was clearly offended, shaken even, by the accusation and it was not a good look for Gloria.

Delivery: Tasha Williamson

If anyone in attendance didn’t know who Tasha Williamson was before (ahem, humblebrag, she was one of our “People of the Year” last year), they left knowing exactly who she was after the debate. Williamson was amazing and spoke with a sense of unique, on-the-ground authoritativeness.

“I’ve actually been homeless. I’ve seen the wrongs that have happened and they’ve been happening long before the current administration,” Williamson said when asked about the city’s homelessness policies.

“We keep hearing the word affordable, but many people can’t afford the affordable... we need housing for all,” she remarked later.

But the real stinger came when the conversation turned to MTS. Whereas Bry and Gloria were content in laying out their respective plans when it came to public transit, Williamson said she would not support any of it without a major overhaul of MTS’s security practices.

“It’s time to roll up your sleeves and fire, fire some of these people,” Williamson said, referring to MTS’s private security and what many consider to be excessive fare enforcement practices. “They walk around our city and they damage people like me. These are people who don’t understand the law… Formal complaints do not work for us.”

Every candidate had a moment on Friday, but Williamson brought attention to issues that were outside or even unknown by many of the people in attendance. She may not have laid out as many concrete plans as Bry and Gloria, but she drew the largest amounts of applause even from those who may have been there to support another candidate.