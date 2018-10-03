Sean Elo for San Diego Community College Board

× Expand Sean Elo

San Diego City College will always be part of my heart. It’s where I first went to school when I moved to San Diego. It was down the street where I had my first legal drink at… oh, geez, what was that place called? The Jewel Box? Yeah, let’s go with that.

I met my first San Diego girlfriend at City College and took my first post-high school journalism class. Even now, nearly 20 years and a ton of expansion later, the campus is still a place I frequently visit for an art show or perhaps to interview a talented City Times reporter for an internship.

So one would think that when the elections come around for the San Diego City College District (SDCCD) Board of Trustees, I’d be very interested in who’s running and what their policies are for the future of a college I consider to be so invaluable to our city.

Meh, not so much. I think I had a passing interest when City College, with a little help from the city, cited eminent domain and pushed out some of my favorite neighboring businesses and one beloved bar so that the campus could continue to expand (RIP Landlord Jim’s—Gone, but never forgotten). For the most part, however, I’ve voted yes on their bonds for funds and did some research on the candidates for the five-member board of trustees. Past candidates have been run-of-the-mill and incumbents are rarely disagreeable. Even if they were, it’s not often the public ever catches wind of it since, like me, there’s not a ton of attention from the local media.

This is too bad. We all care about education and the fact of the matter is that one of the three community colleges in the SDCCD is where the majority of students in San Diego will start before moving on to a university. The closest thing I can compare the board to when it comes to another governmental agency is, perhaps, the County Board of Supervisors. They’re in charge of a lot of finances and make important decisions and advisements on how to spend that money. All San Diego County voters, especially voters with kids, should care about these races.

“Most folks don’t know there’s over one hundred thousand students attending school in the community college district, it really is not something folks think about,” says Sean Elo, a nonprofit policy director who is running for the San Diego Community College Board. “They don’t realize that it’s California’s second largest community college district so those two things should be a good indicator of just how big something is. But for why it matters… the answer to that usually surprises folks. I explain to them it’s personal for me because I started at community college. It’s how I got my foot in the door for higher education. For me, potentially going on to get a law degree. For many others, its breaking boundaries for their families and opening doors of opportunities and people really get that.”

The race and even the candidate himself has certainly received a lot of attention lately and it’s not just because Elo’s knocking on as many doors as he can. His opponent in the race to replace retiring boardmember Peter Zschiesche is none other than City Councilmember David Alvarez, who ostensibly wants something to do while waiting to run for the Board of Supervisors in 2020.

That’s not to be wholly dismissive of Alvarez’s intentions here. And when it comes to the community college board, I don’t have any doubt that Alvarez could bring some valuable insight to the board from his experience on the council.

But let me paint a scenario here: If someone ran for city council or mayor and said that they only planned on serving two years (a year and a half, if you don’t count on the campaigning), because they had other, bigger plans already in the works, that would seem a little disingenuous, no? Wouldn’t we want someone who was in it for the long haul and who could focus solely on the job at hand?

That’s why CityBeat is endorsing Sean Elo for the San Diego Community College Board. I spoke with him for over 30 minutes the other day and found him to be hyper-knowledgeable of the issues facing the district, and he even surprised me with his passion for doing something immediately to assist homeless students (something we wrote about last year), making sure professors are compensated fairly and yes, realizing the dream that community college should absolutely be free for all who want to attend.