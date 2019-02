× Expand Diane Feinstein

By now, everyone has hopefully seen the video of Senator Dianne Feinstein going full Andy Rooney aggro on a bunch of Sunrise Movement kids who just want to live on a planet that doesn’t, you know, burn them alive. Honestly, the nerve!

Let’s put aside the fact that Sen. Feinstein has been out of touch for a long time (CityBeat did not endorse her in the general election). Let’s put aside the fact that even the left-leaning New Republic called her a “bigger climate threat” than even President Trump. Let’s put aside the fact that she, as she so caustically put it, has “been doing this for 30 years” and has had every opportunity to introduce and pass viable legislation that would have addressed climate change.

Yes, let’s try to analyze the real reasons why Feinstein believes that the Green New Deal is unreasonable and unfeasible. Some have speculated that she takes campaign contributions from corporations and industries that will likely be negatively impacted by such legislation, but this is a stretch at best. Feinstein is 85 years old and unlikely to run for the Senate, or any other elected office, after her current six-year term.

Or could it be that Feinstein really does know what she’s doing and that the Green New Deal is a pipe dream at best? Well, that’s likely true, but there’s a much more logical reason as to why Feinstein doesn’t support something as comprehensive as the Green New Deal and it’s simple: money.

With a minimum net worth of $58 million (some speculate that it’s actually more than $80 million) and an investment banker husband (Richard Blum) who is a billionaire, Feinstein, her children and her grandchildren would be directly impacted by the Green New Deal’s tax rates on the wealthiest Americans. Feinstein likely isn’t thinking about whether or not her seven grandchildren have a habitable planet to live on. She’s thinking about the real estate taxes she’ll have to pay. She’s thinking about whether or not her children and grandchildren will have to pay an estate tax once her and her husband pass away.

If they had to pay Green New Deal taxes (which are basically the same tax rates the wealthy had to pay in the ’50s, but they don’t want you to know that), what’s to say those millions or billions the Blum/Feinstein children and grandchildren are set to inherit will be enough for them? Will it be enough to pay for a luxurious post-apocalyptic bunker to shield them from the effects of climate change?

It’s simple: The Feinsteins and Blums of the world will be fine even if the most dire effects of climate change happen. Climate change most drastically affects the poor. Decisive and definitive action on climate change is not coming as long as the Congress’ second wealthiest Senator has enough money stowed away so that she and her family can afford a summer home in Greenland and a winter home on the beaches of Bangor.