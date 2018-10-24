Short-term stupidity, part deux

Et tu, Bry?

That was my first thought when, on Monday, I watched Councilmember Barbara Bry give her reasoning as to why she was changing her mind on the very short-term vacation rental [STVRs, for short] restrictions she helped pass back in July.

Mind you, this was mere hours after I listened to her on the Show in Progress podcast (shameless plug, CityBeat is a sponsor of the podcast) speaking with Matt Strabone about the “coalition” she’d built to get the restrictions passed.

“My major concern was that we were losing thousands of housing units to investors who were buying up homes in residential neighborhoods and turning them into mini-hotels,” she said on the podcast. “The goal of the measure we passed was to stop that… I prioritize housing for San Diegans. We have a housing crisis as you know and to lose several thousand units out of our housing stock is more than we can afford to lose at this moment in time.”

A quick primer on that July vote: Back in 2017, City Attorney Mara Elliott issued a memo stating that short-term STVRs were illegal in any part of the city. This memo served to light a fire under the collective asses of the mayor and city council to address the issue. So in July, the council voted 6-3 in favor of changing the city’s laws on STVRs, the biggest change being that only residents who lived on-site or in the property could rent out a unit as an STVR. A few grandfathered-in exceptions would be made, but it was, indeed a massive overhaul.

Companies like Airbnb were naturally very upset about the regulations and immediately went into action and collected signatures from five percent of registered voters. What does that mean? Well, it means the council had to either rescind what they passed (which would have gone into effect in July 2019) or place the restrictions on a future ballot. The overwhelming decision to vote for the rescission (the vote was 8-1, with Councilmember Lorie Zapf—who represents the STVR-ravaged neighborhood of Mission Beach—as the only nay), was seen as a massive victory for home-sharing companies. Needless to say, many did not expect the vote to be so overwhelming in support of rescinding the regulations.

“This is a really sad day for our city,” Councilmember Bry said at Monday’s session, railing against those who called the July restrictions a “de facto ban.”

“I’m disappointed that a corporation reportedly valued at $31 billion dollars descended on our city with their unlimited millions of dollars and used deceptive tactics to force us where we are today,” Bry added. “If this goes to the ballot, this large corporation would spend millions of dollars and since the next regular election isn’t until 2020, our city would endure a two-year freeze on any progress on this issue. So today, I will support the repeal of the ordinance.”

Just when you think something is done, it becomes clear that it’s not that simple. But I get it. That is, had the council voted to keep the July regulations in place, they would have had to let the voters decide whether or not to keep them in a future election. And when faced with the prospect of an electoral battle between the city and STVR companies, the choice by Bry and the council to rescind the regulations and start over from scratch makes a lot more sense.

So while the July ordinance did represent a legislative breakthrough, Monday’s rescinding of those regulations—while certainly annoying and eye roll-worthy—was simply a matter of the council seeing the writing on the wall.

But what now?

According to the Union-Tribune, the mayor’s office is already at work on a compromise proposal. Still, it’s naïve to think that companies like Airbnb are just going to go along with any future compromise. This is now David vs. Goliath, and it’s hard to believe that Goliath is interested in compromises.

It’s a ridiculous feeling when Councilmember Scott Sherman is the voice of pragmatism.

“What I’ve always said is a good compromise is where you find yourself where neither side is totally happy,” said Sherman on Monday. “What we had with this was that one side was totally happy and one side that was very unhappy… a ban on one side isn’t going to work and unlimited, Wild West isn’t going to work.”

But will companies like Airbnb ever be satisfied with anything less than the Wild West?

Councilmember Zapf may have summed it up best when she said just before the vote to rescind the ordinance: “I know the direction it’s going to go… There is no guarantees. They’re hoping it will continue to be the Wild West out there. There is no guarantee that a compromise will be reached anytime soon or ever.”