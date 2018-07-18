Short-term stupidity

On a whim, I went on the Airbnb app on Sunday night to see just how many places were available to rent during Comic-Con. While some of the offerings and prices verged on ridiculous, there were certainly plenty to choose from despite San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott declaring short-term vacation rentals [STVRs, for short] illegal last year. Still, on a passive glance, I did get the sense that the prices for a STVR were much more affordable than a downtown hotel room where the average price during the Con was over $300-a-night.

As I write this on Tuesday afternoon, that’s all changed.

On Monday, the San Diego City Council voted 6 to 3 to drastically overhaul the city’s laws on short-term vacation rentals. In a nutshell: Unless residents live on-site or in the property, they can’t rent it out as an STVR. Period. End of story. Mic drop.

Airbnb has already come down hard on the council’s decision to the U-T on Tuesday.

“San Diego has been a vacation rental destination for nearly 100 years and today’s vote all but ensures activity will be forced underground and guests will choose alternative destinations.”

Well, damn, tell us how you really feel.

In many ways, Monday’s vote was both a huge surprise in just how drastic the new restrictions will be, but it was also a bit anticlimactic. After a nine-hour session back in December, the council rejected two proposals, both of which were far less restrictive than the one passed this week. It seemed at the time that despite the hair-pulling, eye-roll-inducing impasse that was derailed at the last minute, the council would eventually find a compromise. Would that compromise be similar to the one Mayor Faulconer proposed and then re-proposed after Mission Beach residents—arguably the community most hard hit by STVRs—came down hard on the mayor’s plan of unlimited rentals in the neighborhood?

The answer was decisive thumbs down to the mayor.

In what was arguably the most surprising “yes” vote on the proposal that actually passed, Councilmember Chris Ward seemed to contradict past statements he’s made on the issue.

“Vacation rentals have been around for decades, and with the evolving sharing economy, it’s clear these rentals are here to stay,” Ward told Voice of San Diego back in November 2017. “Outright bans or severe limitations only further an underground economy that is already present, and those renting homes will creatively adapt and make it difficult for city regulations to be effective in achieving their purpose.”

Well, so much for that logic. This time around, Ward kept it short and sweet.

“This is a starting point that will allow the City to finally form the regulatory measures necessary to address constituent concerns, provide enforcement for recurrent bad actors, and provide a structure that leaves the window open to revisit in the future once investor loopholes are addressed,” the councilmember said in a statement.

Still, Ward’s original comment back in 2017 still carries weight. STVR services like Airbnb will only “creatively adapt” to the council’s new patchwork of provisions. It’s widely speculated that the service will even sue the city. What’s more, it seems like common sense to have a regulatory system already in place to enforce such tight restrictions, no?

Yes, it’s a “starting point” but the council has had nearly four years to come up with something that the mayor would sign off on. Sure, this is certainly an issue that brought out the passions in people and one could certainly see the council’s vote as them respecting the wishes of the community’s most directly affected. But I can’t help but feel that all the NIMBYists who came out to speak at these council sessions are in for a rude awakening and in more ways than one.

Make no mistake; this is a huge win for those $300-plus-per-night hotels in downtown. The hotel lobby was heavily involved in this process and pretty much got everything it wanted. It doesn’t happen often, but I can’t help but agree with Councilmember Chris Cate when he told the U-T on Monday that “the Council chose a path that is not only unenforceable and subject to legal challenge, but would drive the activity underground, resulting in the loss in millions of dollars in revenue that funds public safety officers and the repairing of city streets.”

Not to make a bad comic book pun, but it might be time again to go back to the drawing board