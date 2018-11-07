So, you didn’t vote. I get it.

Rock the Vote. Vote or Die. Choose or Lose.

I’ve lived through many silly-named registration campaigns aimed at getting young people out to vote. Most of them didn’t work and if I was to speculate, I’m guessing Tuesday’s election wasn’t all that different (this note was finished at 5 p.m. on Tueday). According to some of the early reporting and returns, there was a slight uptick in youth voting, but not enough. There are likely some races that were decided by a slim margin and pundits are likely onto the old, tired suppositions that it’s the apathetic youth who are to blame.

On the off chance that there’s someone between the age of 18 and 30 reading this, I’d like to say this to you: I get it. Really, I do. You guys get blamed for a lot. Everyday, our social media and news feeds are filled with speculative opinion pieces about how you guys (Millennials and Generation Z) are ruining everything, from avocados and golf, to sex(?) and face-to-face interactions. I work in an industry that you’re killing! LOL. JK. (Bur really, tho, pick up a newspaper. It’s, like, super vintage or something)

And look, I’ll spare you the whole “I used to be like you” and “one day you’ll understand” platitudes. The truth is that you’re likely just as politically engaged as the average voter and even more fearful when it comes to the future. Everything doesn’t make sense and nothing you do seems to make a difference. Voting seems like an exercise in futility. Yet another thing that will only lead to disappointment.

A lot of us felt the same way when we were young. We were much more interested in burning it all down and starting something new that we missed important primary and midterm elections. In the process, we managed to fuck things up so much—be it environmentally, financially or electorally—that you’ve inherited a world so polarized and polluted that it’s no wonder you feel hopeless. You will literally (I hear you like to use that word) inherit a world where you’ll likely have to work two jobs the rest of your life and, if you’re lucky, retire or die at age 89 with no savings and living in an apartment in one of the few places left on the planet that can still sustain human life.

And you know what? It’s not your fault. It’s our fault. We didn’t fight hard enough. The times we did vote, we elected charlatans who wrecked and ruined everything. We were shortsighted when it came to fighting to preserve unions and workers’ rights. We let them start unnecessary and costly wars. We let them chip away at the rights of people of color and women. We let our two main political parties set the agendas for us rather than the other way around. They told us what to care about and we swallowed it.

“Blame the educational system that fails to empower children and young adults to feel that their voice and vote matters. Always has and always will… It’s a self-perpetuating and vicious cycle of failed political efficacy—when you feel apathetic because your vote seemingly doesn’t matter or won’t enact any change, you just check out, leaving the same people in power. It’s depressing as hell and absolutely unacceptable, but understandable nonetheless.”

As much as I’d like to site the above quote as having come from some seasoned political expert, it actually comes from my 26-year-old baby brother. It was left as a comment on Facebook in response to an article from New York Magazine where they interviewed “12 Young People on Why They Probably Won’t Vote.” Naturally, I was defensive when it came to his comment. For myself, someone on the verge of entering his 40th year, a comment like that instinctively sounds like just another young person making excuses and lacking personal accountability.

But he’s right. We failed you. We’re the ones who need to be held accountable. And as much as we try to shift the blame back to you, telling you to get your head out of your phones and avocado toasts, it is our past actions that have managed to convince you that everything is rigged or pointless or that none of it matters. Our own bitterness and lack of backbone has been passed down to you.

But it’s up to you now to break the cycle. And if you have to keep your head in your phone and eat a lot of avocado toast in order to do that, I’m all for it.

I get it. Really, I do. Avocados are delicious.