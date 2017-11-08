Stop. Posting. Bullshit.

People are often surprised when I tell them I find it just as annoying when progressives and liberals call Fox News “fake” when, at the end of the day, MSNBC and CNN make just as many errors as Fox.

Fox isn’t fake per se. It’s just propaganda disguised as news and designed to accentuate the viewer’s politics. Sure, one could make the claim that MSNBC is more discerning with what they choose to report, but there’s just as much sensationalism as there is on Fox.

It must sound like I’m defending Fox News. Trust me, I’m not. It’s garbage. I’m simply pointing out that one need not be lying to propagate. In the definition of the word, lies or the act of lying is not mentioned when it comes to propaganda. It’s just a matter of cherry-picking information to find convenient narratives. The information and narratives that they think will appeal to their viewers. But that doesn’t mean that information is fake. It just happens to be filtered through a partisan and editorialized funnel.

“Fake” is the new “literally.” Fake is a synonym for “I don’t like that.” Fake literally doesn’t mean what it means anymore.

The news turned “fake” the day editors, publishers and producers stopped giving consumers the information they needed and decided they could make more money giving people what they want.

This week was particularly vexing. Whether it was big stories like the terror attacks in New York and Texas, or non-stories like Trump dumping a box of fish food into a Japanese koi pond, it seemed everywhere we looked someone was posting a story on Facebook or Twitter that later turned out to be bullshit. In the case of the terror attack in Texas, 4Chan pics of Antifa, ISIS and white supremacists were circulated and shared by conservatives and liberals alike, despite the fact that the stories were fake and the terrorist was just some abusive asshole.

In the case of Trump’s, eh, fish incident, there was no incident. Reporters for CNN, CNBC and The Guardian took a rather harmless photo op with the Japanese Prime Minister and tried to turn into some kind of disrespectful international incident. In reality, PM Shinzo Abe dumped his food out before Trump did, but by the time that was confirmed, the damage was done. Some of my own friends posted the misleading stories. Later, when someone pointed out to one of them that the story was misleading, the response was telling: “Whatever. Trump’s still a piece of shit.”

I even had a personal experience over the weekend with fake news. Last week, I used this space to talk about San Diego and Chula Vista’s respective bids for Amazon’s second headquarters (HQ2). I posted to Facebook and got the normal amount of props and push-back until, on Sunday morning, I awoke to see a story posted by friends all over Facebook from a rather dubious, but nonetheless professional-looking site proclaiming “Amazon chooses San Diego, CA for HQ2.” I did my homework before proclaiming it to be fake. I read the article and checked the sources (there were none), I poked around Google for any other outlets reporting the story (again, none) and then checked verification sites like Snopes and Factcheck.org (nada, although Snopes later confirmed that the story was false). My message to my friends was simple: “Stop. Posting. Bullshit.”

Progressives like to think we’re better than our Trump-loving relatives and friends—the ones who post those sickening clickbait “articles” spouting nonsense conspiracies. The truth of the matter though is most of my progressive friends are spreading just as much misinformation as some of my redneck relatives. Most of the “news” that came out about Donna Brazile’s book—about the DNC, Hillary and Bernie—was speculative nonsense or only partially based in fact. That didn’t stop all the Bernie bros from sharing a bunch of conjecture from dubious sites.

It’s not unreasonable to think that we’re heading in a direction where there will be two kinds of people: those who will believe only what already suits their politics and prejudices and those who are so skeptical of the media that they choose not to believe anything. Both are dangerous, and while I’m not suggesting that my method for fact-checking is the end-all/be-all method of verification, we should all do our part when it comes to examining the flawed journalism that oozes into our daily lives. The desire to “share” can be tempting, but take a couple minutes to do some homework. Poke around. It doesn’t take long and we’ll all be better for it.